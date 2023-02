Tom Sizemore, the actor best known for playing Tom Hanks’ second-in-command in 1998 Saving Private Ryanwas in critical condition on Sunday after suffering a brain aneurysm, his rep said. Sizemore, 61, had been hospitalized and was in a waiting situation, spokesman Charles Lago said. His family is aware and awaiting updates, Lago added. Later Sunday, Lago said BNC News that Sizemore was not responding to treatment. Besides his role as Sgt. Mike Horvath in Steven Spielberg’s war epic Sizemore is known for playing badass and psychopaths in a series of action crime films throughout the 1990s and 2000s. Among other credits, his best-known projects include Heat, wearing pearls, born killersAnd Black Hawk Down. He has also appeared on TV shows like Twin Peaks: The Return And Cobra Kai. In 2000 he was nominated for a Golden Globe for his work in Witness protectiona TV movie based on one 1996 New York Times Review article. The actors’ careers have also been defined by a long battle with substance abuse issues. In 1998, he reminded The Independent that Robert De Niro, his Heat co-star, had saved his life by forcing him into rehab. I’m in his car and he drives me to the airport, he tells me that the concert is over, he tells me that I’m a wonderful actor, that he won’t let me die. I love you, he told me, like you were my son, a visibly emotional Sizemore said. I didn’t want to go there. But I couldn’t tell him no. He said Larry King in 2010, he struggled with cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine; most recently, in 2019, he was arrested for misdemeanor possession of various illegal narcotics in California. In a 2021 interview with Fox News Digital, Sizemore opened up about his struggle to get sober, explaining that he first tried to get clean in 1991. I had a problem for a long time, he said. said. I had periods, long periods, of sobriety and eventually I would relapse. In 2003 he was convicted of domestic violence against his former fiancée Heidi Fleiss. Sizemore denied the charges and then repeatedly violated his probation sentence for the crime, prosecutors said at the time. In recent years, Sizemores’ career has progressed steadily, with the actor lining up several projects slated for release in 2023, according to his IMDb page.

