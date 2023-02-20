Hospitality Evolving: Aspen Market Considered Proving Ground for New Gala Concept, Madame Ushi | Culture & Leisure

It’s 1 a.m. and Saturday night is now Sunday morning in Aspen. Walking through the Hyman Avenue pedestrian mall, the streets are quiet, dusted with snow, and brightly lit. The city seems asleep.

But local night owls and regular revelers all know that the silence is just an illusion. It is under the streets of the city that the music vibrates and the people dance. Nightlife likes to thrive underground in places like Escobar, Sterling and Caribou, it’s a constant trend in the Aspens club scene.

Joining the trend is a new place on or rather below the block.

Baptized Gala, named after the muse of the artist Salvador Dals, the nightclub and its Japanese counterpart, the restaurant Madame Ushi (also named to evoke femininity), have together taken over and transformed the former space 7908 Supper Club at 415 E. Hyman Ave. Two sister establishments that belong to the same Miami-based owner, Gala and Madame Ushi, officially opened on December 29.

Since opening, the dual concept has remained somewhat low-key in terms of chatter above ground about what’s going on in the room. But down below, the two female-inspired venues have been very active over the past two months.

The energy at 1am on a Sunday morning at Gala is often palpable. Enclosed in a flux of moving lights and unfiltered sounds, the dance is natural in the intimate space and time is no longer relevant.

I mean, when it’s happening here, Aspens has never had this kind of vibe before, said COO John Bukac. And with the sound and attention to detail here, it gives your skin a little tingle on those nights.

Back in the days of 7908, the dining and nightclub areas were more of a merged, open space. Bukac explained how they closed in the wall between the two entities, separating the Madame Ushi restaurant and bar from the Gala nightclub part. It creates a completely different feel and experience, Bukac said.

You bring something like this, this piece, to a city where the bar has never really been set up in terms of an elevated nightclub experience and people have been blown away, Bukac said. We saw a ton of people come back. I’ve seen so many people walk in through that door three nights in a row, which has been, I mean for me, in this business, it’s like one of the best barometers you can use.

In the right place at the right time

An Aspenite, Bukac was previously involved in leading the Nakazawa pop-up concept in Aspen in December 2020, alongside Executive Chef Wei Chen who first came to Aspen to lead Nakazawa. Chef Wei now runs Madame Ushi’s kitchen.

Bukac and Chief Wei connected through Aspen Nakazawa, then continued their collaboration when pursuing the Nakazawa pop-up in other locations, including iterations in Miami and Los Angeles.

It was when Chef Wei was running the pop-up in Miami just over a year ago that he hooked up with a man named Mo Garcia.

A known veteran of the Miami nightlife scene having been involved in such projects as the LIV nightclub at the Fontainebleau Garcia Hotel, he happened to have an Aspen project in mind and was looking for a chef for the help steer the ship when he ate at Nakazawa in Miami.

Mo walked in and tried the food, and it was love at first sight, Chef Wei said.

Before discovering his ideal chef who would lead the first Madame Ushi, Garcia explained how he and his business partner, Jojo Lahoud, had spent time away from their hectic lives in Miami throughout the pandemic and were frequent visitors to Aspen. .

During one of the visits to Aspen, Garcia said they met the owners of the former 7908 Supper Club. The company owned by the Souki Family Trust was looking to make transitions at the time.

7908 closed last April to rebrand and redevelop, according to The Aspen Times report.

We met with the owners of the previous space, and they were thinking, you know, maybe changing a concept and everything,” Garcia said. And we started having this conversation about doing a project here, not really knowing exactly what the concept was going to be; we just kind of had the idea that we were going to run the Madame Ushis salon.

Amid these conversations surrounding a potential Aspen concept, Garcia noted that he and Lahoud had also just opened their first Gala nightclub in Miami and were enjoying great success. The Gala in Miami has since operated as an ultra-exclusive, high-end lounge, where many celebrities have performed and been photographed hanging out.

With the former 7908 space already set up so that it could be two separate locations, Garcia and Lahoud had found their match for a space in which they could evolve their hospitality concept and test it in the Aspen market.

I think the evolution of hospitality is the longer stay in one place, Garcia said. Not so much going from one place to dine and another place after, but almost having dinner and going out at the same place I think, that’s the future of hospitality, it’s just a one stop shop, at least it’s that’s what were trying to do.

While 7908 may have already had that all-in-one feel to the space, the Miami owners’ idea was to make the dining and clubbing experiences feel like two separate, yet still connected entities. and complementing each other from a structural point of view.

As these ideas circulated over the past year, Bukac, meanwhile, focused on another space in the city, striving to bring a multi-faceted nightlife concept to the vacant building at 517 E. Hopkins Ave. meanwhile, and when it failed, he said, the timing was very fortuitous.

Because that was around the same time Chef Wei signed with Garcia to run her restaurant Madame Ushi in Aspen. Chief Wei enlisted his friend and former collaborator, Bukac, to join him and take care of the operational side of things.

Garcia noted how crucial Bukacs’ involvement was in bringing the concept to fruition, especially when it came to staffing local employees, which the Miami facility was able to do, Garcia said.

The one thing I’ve always had as a foreigner coming into this little community is that the heaviest weight will be the employees because there’s a certain culture here and there’s no there’s no way to impose another culture on it, Garcia said. You know, so there has to be some form of familiarity with the people who work here, and between Wei and John, their time here and John’s tenure here, we’ve been able to get really great staff.

Data collection

Garcia pointed out that by bringing Gala and Madame Ushi to Aspen, he has fully invested in the local market. He said he and his partner had signed a 10-year lease on the space, and that Aspen being their first try at the dual concept, Garcia sees that market almost as a template for how it could work in d other places, he said.

In fact, the owners have already planned to open a second Madame Ushi restaurant in Miami next to their existing Gala nightclub. And they plan to expand their concept to other cities in the future, Garcia said.

I think during the pandemic, just like Miami, Aspen had a rocket [of people] is coming, and there are a lot of other big operators that have their eye on this city, Garcia said. And that’s just the natural progression of elevating hospitality in a market like this, because most of the market here is mundane and busy, so it’s not like they don’t know not what it is, it’s just a matter of offering it.

Bukac chimed in on that and said, Aspen is a proving ground to do that because you have the best percentage of every market in the country, every market in the world, that comes through here.

On Madame Ushi’s side, Chef Wei explained that through his and Bukacs’ previous efforts in the Aspens culinary scene, both of whom had worked in Nakazawa and Bukac also in Matsuhisa before that, they know how to deliver an experience Culinary applicable to the Aspen crowd.

Chef Wei said he is continually working to cultivate Madame Ushis’ menu as a menu accessible to everyone and tweaking items throughout this initial stage for the restaurant.

Much of it reads like comfort food, but with a little twist, it’s ours, Chef Wei said. And as we develop the menu and get acclimated to the city, I want to evolve it seasonally, obviously, but each passing week, each month, feels more like a test of collecting data on this that people like and just fine tuning.

Bukac said he wants Madame Ushis’ name to be on the rotating list of high restaurants, noting Matsuhisa and Catch Steak as examples visitors tend to hit up while in Aspen.

It’s that, you know, maybe a little different approach to fine dining, Bukac said. Strip away the white tablecloths, make people feel comfortable, but still serve great product with exceptional service and make sure everything from A to Z is top notch.

Bukac is aware, however, that an Aspen experience can come at a price. He explained that before opening their doors, one of his biggest concerns was the pricing potential of the premises, he said, especially at Gala on major weekends.

When I first moved to Aspen the nightlife was there was four to five places you could go alone every night and know you’re going to know 20 or 30 people in there you could sit and have a drink without worrying about it. we lost that,” Bukac said. It was one of the first conversations I had with these guys: I want to take care of the premises; we want them to be part of it.

Bukac then mentioned how happy he had been to see local faces in the nightclub over the past two months as Gala and Madame Ushi slowly integrated into the fabric of the Aspen community.

Femininity at its best

Garcia also underscored the importance of his concept encompassing the local community and the Aspen community embracing it in return. From the opening, after spending evenings in the space itself, Garcia described how the vibe seems to be mutual between Madame Ushi and Gala, the two ladies seem to complement each other, he said.

Garcia discussed in detail the names and auras of his two establishments, noting that Gala is named after the muse of Salvador Dals, and thinking about the essence of a strong and powerful woman, he said, he found Madame Ushi.

Ultimately, I’m a firm believer in femininity when it comes to hospitality, especially branding. I feel like women dictate where men spend their money most of the time, especially in hospitality, Garcia said. I hope it’s not taken the wrong way, it’s just a constant, and I think if we sell to women, men will follow.

So that’s the plan, to scale these two women next to each other.