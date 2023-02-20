The tribe falls northeast, 69-57





BOSTON In catch-up mode almost from the start, William & Mary couldn’t overcome Northeastern’s quick start in a 69-57 loss Saturday at Boston. The tribe trailed 16-2 in less than six minutes and 45-25 at halftime. W&M edged the Huskies in the second half, but not enough to close the deficit. “They certainly came out the door fast on us,” tribe coach Dan Fisher said. “It’s partly because they made a few shots early and partly because we struggled offensively to get into a flow and rhythm. “We turned the ball around way too much in the first half and allowed them to get some easy ones. And that got them going.” W&M (10-19, 5-10 CAA) had nine of 14 turnovers in the first half. Equally troubling, the tribe finished with five assists on 20 baskets. “The way Northeastern plays is, they want you to have a stat line that looks like ours with five assists for the game,” Fischer said. “We allowed them to dictate how we played in attack.” Ben Wight led W&M with 15 points on 5 of 9 shooting from the floor, 5 of 8 from the free throw line. Matteus case And Anders Nelson each scored 10 points with Case adding six rebounds and two assists. Tyler Rice added nine points on 3-of-7 shooting and four rebounds off the bench. The Tribe have played their fourth consecutive game without injured starters Noah Necklace his best rebounder, and Gabe Dorsey who is ninth nationally in 3-point shooting percentage. Jahmyl Telfort, who was held to five points in W&M’s 69-66 win at Kaplan last month, led Northeastern with 28 points. “I thought he had a lot of easy shots on us,” Fischer said. .” It didn’t change the result, but the Tribe shot 52 percent from the floor and outscored Northeastern 32-24 in the second half. “It was good to see, and that’s what this team showed all year long,” Fischers said. “Even when we’re not playing our best, the guys are going to keep competing.” The Tribe will return home for their final two games of the regular season against Elon on Thursday night and Monmouth on Saturday afternoon. The CAA Tournament begins March 3 at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. “We have two big home games for us,” Fischers said. “It’s a really good opportunity for us to end the regular season well and build some momentum ahead of the tournament.”

