Hoping for a High Desert Hollywood | News

PALMDALE Since its inception, Hollywood has traveled to nearby Antelope Valley for filming opportunities in the stark desert landscape.
These forays, however, have generally been transient, taking place on location for a specific movie or scenes.
Palmdale officials are looking to make the industry a permanent part of the landscape and economy here, starting with the new Palmdale Movie Stage, the first in the valley.
City and local officials gathered on stage Thursday at a Sierra Highway building that once housed a tire store, to mark the first step in the development of a High Desert Hollywood.
It’s a good first step to show that the Los Angeles area is serious about becoming Southern California’s most movie-friendly city, said board member Austin Bishop, who led the effort. to create a lasting presence for the local film industry. This is just a start.
Palmdale has seen an increase in film activity, with more than 900 filming permits issued in 2022, resulting in more than 3,000 overnight stays at local hotels, he said.
Bishop, who has previous experience in the industry, suggested the city look for buildings that could be used as a film set, leading to the conversion of city-owned space that was, at the time, used for storage.
The 6,000 square foot facility houses a 2,500 square foot green screen as its main focal point. The facility also includes a green room, dressing room, hair and makeup room, kitchen, and flexible space to adapt to the needs of filmmakers.
I can’t wait to see what it will look like when everyone is working here, said Mayor Laura Bettencourt.
The facility is owned and operated by the city. City Council on Wednesday approved the hourly rental fee charged for its use.
Officials envision the stage being used extensively for filming commercials, though it could host a number of productions, from feature films and television to music videos and photo shoots.
The stage will be ready for use in late March or early April, said senior management analyst Mica Schuler. Additional electrical system upgrade work is yet to be completed by Southern California Edison.
More than the glamor and glitz of Hollywood, the movie scene and the effort it represents will bring well-paying jobs to the region, officials said.
Establishing the film industry would help diversify the local economy, so it doesn’t depend as much on the aerospace industry for well-paying jobs, Bettencourt said.
Antelope Valley Colleges film and video program can also be a way to provide a skilled workforce and an opportunity for students to work close to home, she said.
With the film stage as the first stage, the goal is to attract the development of larger stages and production facilities, Bishop said.
The pandemic has created a huge demand for content for streaming services, ramping up filming activity. As the state increases its incentives for film production, much of that activity is once again centered in California, said David Halver, liaison with Palmdale Film.
With purpose-built movie stages and conversions of large spaces, such as warehouses at 96% occupancy in the Los Angeles area, and land there at a premium, the opportunity is ripe to create additional locations, he said.
This is just a very concrete step on the part of the city to prove to the film industry that they are extremely film-friendly, we really welcome Hollywood with open arms, we have a lot of space, said Halver .
Even before the film’s Palmdale scene was completed, Halver was fielding calls from production companies from as far away as the UK to set up shop here.
There’s a lot of interest coming to Antelope Valley, he said.
Halver has 40 years of experience in the film industry as an art director and knows that many who work in the industry live in the Valley and would appreciate the opportunity to work close to home.
That would be a huge advantage, he said.