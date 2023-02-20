Cats take seventh place at Big Ten Swimming and Diving Championships





The Northwest Women’s Swimming and Diving Team competed in the Big Ten Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships at the Canham Natatorium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The meeting lasted from Wednesday February 15 to Saturday February 18. First day, the Wildcats team consisting of freshman Audrey Yu, sophomore Justine Murdock, senior Hannah Brunzell and graduate student Miriam Guevara took fourth place in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:36.96. NU continued their strong showing with a fifth-place finish in the 800 freestyle relay, swum by freshmen Jamie Brennan and Hana Shimizu-Bowers, sophomore Ashley Strouse and senior Ally Larson. The action continued on day two, with preliminaries and finals for the 500m freestyle, 200m medley and 50m freestyle, with just an evening final for the 400m medley relay. Strouse qualified ninth in the 500 freestyle preliminaries with a time of 4:43.16 to lead the B final and went on to win it into the evening, dropping almost a full second off her preliminaries time of 4:42.23 . In the 200 IM preliminaries, Brennan clocked 1:58.32 to earn a berth in the B final. In the finals, she finished 16th with a time of 1:59.86, slightly off her morning swim. Yu and rookie Lindsay Ervin qualified for the 50 freestyle C final, Ervin in 22.69 and Yu in 22.82 in the preliminaries. On the night, Yu shaved off 0.12 seconds to finish second in the C final and 18th overall, with Ervin finishing third in the C final and 19th overall. Thursday’s finals also saw the Cats 400 IM relay team of Murdock, Yu, Guevara and Brunzell finish in fifth place with a time of 3:32.38. Day three saw NU’s first top three, with Guevara absolutely flying to claim a third-place medal in the 100m butterfly, clocking 51.59. Later that night, she scored 52.34 in the 100 backstroke to take fifth place. In the 400 IM, Shimizu-Bowers earned points for the team with his fourth place finish in the C final, improving his preliminary time by two seconds to 4:18.80. Strouse added to the Cats’ points with a fifth-place finish in the 200 freestyle in 1:45.72. The 100m breaststroke saw Brunzell finish under 1:00, earning fifth place with a time of 59.76. Day four featured the mile, or 1650 freestyle, where junior Lola Mull came home in seventh place, finishing with a time of 16:14.35. Other notable results on the final day of competition were Guevara’s fourth place in the 200m butterfly with a time of 1:55.82, Murdock’s sixth place in the 200m backstroke with a time of 1:54.99, Brunzell’s seventh place in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:10.11 and Strouse’s eighth place in the 100 freestyle with a time of 48.81. On the diving side, seniors Markie Hopkins and Jaye Patrick finished 12th and 13th respectively in the 1 meter dive. Hopkins scored 289.10, bettering his preliminary score of 278.35. Patrick also saw improvement from the preliminaries, where she scored 277.30 and took it to 288.20 in the finals. Hopkins then clinched sixth place in the platform diving finals on the final day of competition. Senior Carolyn Hagler finished 15th in the 3 meter dive event, scoring 248.35. NU finished the competition with a fifth-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay, with the team of Ervin, Strouse, Yu and Larson heading home in 3:15.57. The Cats finished in sixth place overall, with a score of 710 points, powered by their 363 individual swimming points, as well as their 250 relay points and 97 diving points. NU hopes to build on their momentum at the NCAA championships next month. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @kunjal_bastola Related stories: — Captured: Wildcats victorious in all women’s events in weekend double swim meets — Swimming: Women and men prepare for home meet packed with Big Ten competitors — Swimming and diving: Northwest Women beat Wisconsin Badgers to 17th on the road

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/02/19/lateststories/swimming-and-diving-northwestern-women-take-seventh-at-the-womens-big-ten-swimming-and-diving-championships/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos