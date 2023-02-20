Bollywood star joins 10,000 residents for sustainability

Three years after their last, the Lulu Walkathon returned to Dubai and Al Ain on Sunday with nearly 10,000 people taking part in the 2km walk, including Bollywood star Dino Morea. The walkathon was in favor of sustainability.

Salim MA, director of the Lulu Hypermarket Group, said it was the highest attendance ever for the walkathons. Each year they focus on a different theme. Previously the walkathons supported causes such as diabetes and breast cancer. In the first after a 3-year Covid hiatus, this walkathon supports the 2023 cause declared sustainable by the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Lulu will donate Dh5 for each registered person and the money will go to sustainability projects organized by the government, he said, adding that the specific initiatives have not yet been identified.

On the presence of Bollywood sensation Dino Morea, Salim said that people usually follow public figures and he is a celebrity who also happens to be a health enthusiast. He walks, runs and many people follow his lifestyle, he added.

Dino, who came specifically for this event, said people need to become more aware of sustainability. I’m here because first of all it’s always a good walk and also, like the

The President of the United Arab Emirates announced that this year would be the year of sustainability, Lulu took the initiative to encourage the movement and organized this walkathon. People need to be aware of these topics, he told the Khaleej Times.

I’m here to promote this cause and encourage people to walk and get fit. The Lulu Group contacted me and as many of the attendees are from the Indian Diaspora, I was invited to promote health and fitness and hopefully inspire, he said.

A big congratulations to Lulu and a bigger one to you for introducing yourself. It’s a walkathon! It’s good to stay fit and be healthy. Keep dancing, keep moving, smile, I love you all! Dino said to the loudly applauding crowd.

Emirati actor, entrepreneur and influencer Ahmed Al Hashimi said he was there because he supports any event related to fitness and sustainability, a cause announced by the President of the United Arab Emirates. Lulu invited me to be part of their event and I was happy to be there. It was great to see my good friend Dino and everyone in the Lulu band, he said adding: We had an amazing time. I have never seen a crowd as big as this.

After the walkathon, participants were treated to fitness sessions and entertainment such as Zumba, samba dancers, African drummers as well as children’s activities. Many participants came with their friends and entire families.

Christian Gerome, from the Philippines, who is in grade 12, came with his whole family, including his grandmother who came from the United States. I like to walk so when my dad asked me to come here, I said yes. I’m also a morning person, said Christian Gerome Lopez Bailo.

My son loves participating in these kinds of activities, so I joined. I also walk a lot in the United States, said Pura Bilon, her grandmother, while the youngest member of the family, aged 5, Laura Isabella Billon said she prefers to play walking, but when we asked her why she was here, she answered: because it’s my family!

Bushra Al Ali, an Emirati from Ras Al Khaimah, participated in the walkathon with her friends who also came with her from Ras Al Khaimah. I have already signed up for the weight loss challenge with RAK ​​Hospital, so I came here to exercise, she said.

Egyptian resident Nouran Hassan said she wanted a new challenge as she had never taken part in a walkathon in the past. Her friend Niveen Ezzeddin, also from Egypt, said she was trying to be as healthy as possible. We spend nearly 9 hours sitting at the desk. It’s really not good for our back and our body. If there is a chance to move, I take it, especially with the sun up, we also get our dose of vitamin D! she says.

