Watch: NITA STRAUSS hosts clinic, Q&A and meet-and-greet at Guitar Center in Hollywood

Ancient Alice Cooper and current Demi Lovato guitarist Nita Strauss participated in a clinic, Q&A session and meet and greet on Saturday, February 18 at the Guitar Center in Hollywood, CA. Video (courtesy of Clyde Shenefield Youtube Channel), as well as photos, can be found below.

Last December, Nita underwent surgery for a torn meniscus.

NitaThe meniscus surgery was supervised by Dr Michael Banffyorthopedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles who is also a team physician for the Los Angeles Rams. The surgery took place seven months after she first injured herself while on the road with Cooper.

Strausswho was the house guitarist during Los Angeles Rams football games since the team moved to SoFi Stadium in 2020, discussed his operation in a social media post in November. She then said in a video message: “The surgery had to be pushed back to the end of the year after Christmas, after the last Rams game, and then it will take me a whole month before I can do anything again. So no shows, no performances, nothing. I’m super disappointed with that; I was hoping to be on the mend already by now. But it’s like that.”

In an October 2022 interview with Merger from Detroit WRIF radio station, Nita said she’s been “touring with a torn meniscus since May, so I’m not as prone to injury as usual, because I’m taking things a little easier,” she added. “I have surgery scheduled at the end of this tour, between Rams games and everything I have going on. So right now I’ve been through the most serious injury I’ve ever had and I’m really trying to deal with it, to make sure it doesn’t get worse before it gets better. “

When asked if she’s had to take cortisone injections to deal with pain while performing on stage for the past few months, Nita said: “I’ve had two. I can’t have any more now because my surgery date is too close. It’s getting difficult now, but we’re getting through it.

“All I can really do is stay in control,” she explained. “It’s just the reality of running around on stage for 20 years; once in a while you’re going to get hurt.”

According to Mayo Clinic, a torn meniscus is one of the most common knee injuries. Any activity that forces you to twist or rotate your knee, especially when you put your full weight on it, can lead to a meniscus tear.

Nita made his live debut with Half last July with a performance of Lovatois single “Substance” on ABCIt is Emmy Awards– winning late night show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”.

Strauss had played with Cooper since 2014 when she replaced Australian musician and former michael jackson player Orianthi. She joined Alice in time for a mammoth MTLEY CRE visit. She was recommended to Cooper by the legendary rocker’s former bassist and WINGER leader Kip Winger.

In October, Nita released a new solo single and accompanying music video, “The Wolf You Feed”. The track features a guest appearance by Alissa White-Gluz of SWORN ENEMY.

“The Wolf You Feed” was the second song Nita came out with a star guest singer, the first being the “Dead Inside” which featured guest vocals from DISTURBEDIt is David Draiman and saw Nita becoming the first solo female to have a #1 hit on Active Rock radio. She also returned to her instrumental roots last year with the release of the single “Summer Storm”a fast and emotional shredding fest.

Besides playing with Cooper, Nita also performed with the R&B star jermaine jacksonearly MTV darlings FATAL WOMANvideo game supergroup CRITICAL STRIKE and popular tribute band IRON WOMEN.

In April 2020, Nita spear “Rock Guitar Basics” a three-module online guitar teaching program suitable for learners of all levels. The course is available on www.jeveuxjouerguitar.com.

We had a great homecoming today at @guitarcenter Hollywood!!! It felt good to get back on stage and jam a little. I planned… posted by Nita Strauss on Saturday, February 18, 2023