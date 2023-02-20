Wildcats end indoor season at Margaret Bradley Invitational





After reaching new heights throughout the winter schedule, Northwestern looked to end the indoor season on a high note at the University of Chicago’s Margaret Bradley Invitational on Saturday. Expectations were high as runners filled the Henry Crown Field House in Chicago, Illinois. Two Wildcats lined up at the starting line for the 800 meter race. In a particularly close final, Elisabeth Camic of UChicago won the event by 0.10 seconds in 2:14.32. Sophomore Ava Earl was second in 2:14.42, narrowly beating UChicago’s Claudia Harnett, who clocked 2:14.68. Eight seconds later, sophomore Anna Hightower crossed the finish line in 2:22.10, cementing an effort for eighth place. While coach Jill Miller team doesn’t often compete in the 800 meters, it has made the mile a mainstay all winter. Despite the absence of multi-mile speedsters, the team took charge of the event from start to finish. Hightower’s fortunes tipped in the mile race. The second, joined by Earl, spun far ahead of the pack with a 4:49.65 win. Just 0.10 seconds later, Earl moved past second at 4:49.75. Freshman Mallory Grubb, competing in her first indoor event of the season on Saturday, capped a NU sweep of the top three with a time of 5:11.74 for third place. After a dominant display in the mile, the Cats returned to the track for their final event of the day: the 3,000 meter race. Junior Katherine Hessler won an event crossing the finish line in 9:48.82. Three seconds later, a flurry of UChicago runners swept through the next five positions. Three NU runners joined Hessler in the top 10. Rookie Maddy Whitman was seventh in 10:10.57, runner-up Deepti Choudhury grabbed an eighth-place finish in 10:21.24 and runner-up Whitney Currie was ninth. in 10:28.17. The Cats will now enter the outdoor season with several personal and program best times under their belt. Miller’s team appears to be riding high and running strong heading into the spring season. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @jakeepste1n Related stories: — Cross Country: Northwestern wins personal and program bests at BU Valentine Invitational —Cross Country: Northwestern switches gears at the Meyo Invitational — Cross Country: Northwestern puts best foot forward at UW Invitational

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/02/19/lateststories/cross-country-northwestern-closes-out-indoor-season-at-margaret-bradley-invitational/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos