Rohit Sharma’s selfless act for Pujara hailed by Bollywood actor in epic tweet | locust





The Indian side maintained their winning form to beat Australia by six wickets on day three of their second Test match at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. The result helped the home side take a 2-0 lead in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy with two games remaining. On day three, Cheteshwar Pujara, playing his 100th Test match, picked up the winning points as the veteran went unbeaten on 31 out of 74 balls. Meanwhile, at the other end, KS Bharat remained unbeaten after scoring 23 balls out of 22. With India needing 115 points to win the game, fly-half KL Rahul left early in the chase and then captain Rohit Sharma partnered Pujara. Rohit was eventually fired for 31 years, but that’s how he came out on top with fans on social media, that even Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh hailed the India captain. Read also | Jadeja and Ashwin go wild as India beat Australia by 6 wickets in 2nd Test Receiving a full delivery from Matthew Kuhnemann, Rohit threw it to the deep square leg, then ran for a quick single, then called for a second, to which Pujara answered, but Peter Handscomb was quick to attack the ball from deep. He picked it up and threw it at the wicketkeeper’s end and Rohit asked Pujara to come back, but he was already very close to the non-striker’s end. The MI star stayed out of the crease and returned to the pavilion as Alex Carey pulled the bails, with India at 39 for two. Taking to Twitter, Deshmukh highlighted Rohit’s dismissal and praised his “leadership” in handling the situation. “What @ImRo45 has done for @cheteshwar1 is leadership. #captain.” After Rohit’s dismissal, Virat Kohli added 20 runs in total before leaving, reducing India to 69 for three. After Kohli left, Shreyas Iyer also lost his wicket after adding 12 runs. Initially Day 3 also saw Ravindra Jadeja take seven wickets against Australia, Ravichandran Ashwin took three as the visitors were knocked out for 113 in the second leg, regaining their overnight score of 61/1. The India captain, who scored a century in the first Test, will aim to maintain his form for the remaining two Tests. The third test match is due to start on March 1 in Indore, followed by the final test in Ahmedabad, from March 9.

