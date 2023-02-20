Richard Belzer, comedian and Law & Order actor, dead at 78





Richard Belzer, the comedian and actor best known for Law & Order, has died. He was 78 years old. Belzer died early Sunday at his home in Bozouls in southwestern France, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The report states that a source told THR, He had a lot of health issues. A prolific comedian for many years, Belzer rose to prominence playing Detective John Munch on the television series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Homicide: Life on the Street. Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Belzer began working as a stand-up comedian performing at The Improv and Catch a Rising Star in New York City. He also worked as an audience warm-up comedian for NBC Saturday Night Live. Belzer has made several television appearances on well-known shows like Sesame Street, Miami Vice, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, and The X-Files. He appeared in the films Scarface, Fletch Lives, The Bonfire of the Vanities, Mad Dog and Glory and Get on the Bus. In 1985, during a segment promoting the first-ever WrestleMania on his cable television show Hot Properties, Belzer had guest and wrestling star Hulk Hogan demonstrate a few moves before putting the host in a front chin bar, causing him to pass out. Belzer injured his head and later sued Hogan and settled out of court. He discussed the incident with Bob Costas. Other comedians and other artists paid tribute to Belzer via Twitter. billy crystal tweeted, Richard Belzer was just hilarious. A genius at handling a crowd. So sad that he passed away. Patton Oswalt tweeted, Oh fuck, RIP Richard Belzer. I always thought he would be there because it seemed like he always was. A true original. Marc Maron writing, Richard Belzer has passed away. It was an original. One of the greatest, baby. I loved the guy. RIP. The former Laraine Newman of Saturday Night Live tweeted, I am so sad to learn of the passing of Richard Belzers. I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I came to New York to do SNL. We used to go to Sheepshead Bay for dinner every week for the lobster. One of the funniest people of all time. A master of crowdwork. Very expensive RIP. Read some of them below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al.com/life/2023/02/richard-belzer-comedian-and-law-order-actor-dead-at-78.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos