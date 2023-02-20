‘Goodfellas’ actor Ray Liotta will receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





The ceremony is scheduled for Friday, February 24, which is the same day his new movie “Cocaine Bear” hits theaters.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) — Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta will be honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, nine months after his death. The ceremony hosted by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will take place on Friday, Feb. 24, the same day his new movie “Cocaine Bear” hits theaters for director Elizabeth Banks and Universal Pictures. Liotta died in his sleep on May 26, 2022, while filming a movie in the Dominican Republic. He was 67 years old. The famous actor caught Hollywood’s attention in the 1986 film “Something Wild,” playing the star’s abusive ex-husband Melanie Griffith, a role that earned him a Golden Globe nomination. He then starred as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 baseball-themed classic “Field of Dreams,” alongside Kevin Costner, in which he delivered the memorable and oft-quoted line“Hey, rookie! You were good!” But Liotta’s breakout role came in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 film Goodfellas as part of an all-star cast that included Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Lorraine Bracco. Based in part on the life of former mobster turned government informant Henry Hill, whom Liotta played, it became an almost instant classic and propelled Liotta to stardom. Liotta recently appeared in films such as “Marriage Story” and the “Sopranos” spin-off “The Many Saints of Newark.” He also starred in TV shows such as “Shades of Blue”, opposite Jennifer Lopez, “Hanna” and “Black Bird”. Liotta’s posthumous star will be the 2,749th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the movie category. ABC News contributed to this report.

