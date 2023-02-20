Ferragamo SS23 is an ode to old Hollywood

It wasn’t long before the designer found great success, creating shoes for the big screen and its stars like Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe.

Almost a century later, the luxury brand is opening a new chapter in its storied history with a new contemporary brand image known simply as “Ferragamo”.

Leading the new vision is British designer Maximilian Davis, who was appointed creative director in March 2022 and has existing fans in Dua Lipa, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian for his own self-titled self-titled label.



Ferragamo SS23 Ferragamo

As he unveils an exciting new dawn for the brand, Davis is committed to building on the legacy of Ferragamo, with touches of Davis’ own heritage.

I wanted to pay homage to Salvatores by first bringing in Hollywood culturebut the new Hollywood, says Davis. His ease and sensuality; its sunset and its sunrise.



Ferragamo SS23

Indeed, Davis succeeded. Her inaugural Spring/Summer 2023 collection held in a former archbishop’s seminary in Milan saw a seamless blend of bygone era glamor and contemporary Hollywood sensuality with sheer meshes, liquid silks and layers of organza. in the middle of shiny leathers, second skin cuts and micro cuts.

To complete the ode to Hollywood, the models walked down a sand runway in the all-new Pantone red, which appeared throughout the collection.

Sand relates to Ferragamo, to Hollywood, to the oceanbut also to me and my own DNA, says Davis.

To what the sea means in Caribbean culture: a place where you can go to reflect and feel in harmony. I wanted to show that perspective, but now through the lens of Ferragamo.