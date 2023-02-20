



Emergency SNAP benefits end this month, which means benefits will return to the normal amount.

Half of American children do not eat vegetables per day and a third do not eat fruit per day, for CDC data.

Nearly half of American children whose parents were surveyed in a new report had not eaten a vegetable a day in the past week. A study of over 18,000 children aged 1 to 5 found that 49.1% ate no vegetables daily, 32.1% ate no fruit daily and 57.1% drank sugary drinks each week, depending on Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention. The 2021 National Child Health Survey (NSCH), which was conducted by the United States Census Bureau, asked parents to report their children’s intake in the previous week because “government estimates dietary intake for young children are outdated at the national level and unavailable at the state level,” according to the CDC. “Many young children do not consume fruits and vegetables daily and regularly consume sugary drinks,” the agency said. “Federal nutrition programs and state policies and programs can support improved diet quality by increasing access to and availability of healthy fruits and vegetables and beverages.” This comes as the COVID Boost to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is set to end after the February release, meaning families who receive SNAP will see their benefits revert to the normal amount without the added supplement. according to Food and Nutrition Service. Additionally, families who rely on both SNAP and Social Security benefits will see their SNAP benefits decrease “due to the significant cost-of-living increase in Social Security benefits that took effect on June 1.” January 2023,” according to the SNSF. Responses to the NSCH survey varied from state to state. Some 30% of children in Vermont ate no vegetables a day in the week before the survey, compared to 64% of children in Louisiana, according to the CDC. Responses also varied by ethnicity, where the largest proportion of children who did not eat fruits and vegetables daily were black children and the smallest proportion were white children. “Compared to children living in food sufficiency households, those living in marginal or low food sufficiency households were less likely to eat one fruit or vegetable per day and were more likely to consume sugary drinks during the week. previous,” the CDC said. said.

