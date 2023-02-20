Another missing hiker has been found dead in San Gabriels as the search for actor Julian Sands continues





A hiker missing for weeks in the San Gabriel Mountains has been found dead. Authorities reported that the body of a man, Bob Gregory of Hawthorne, was found near Mount Islip. Gregory, 62, was reported missing on January 13 after going on a solo hike. Rescue teams are still searching for actor Julian Sands, who went missing while on a solo hike the same day. A third lone hiker who went missing around the same time was found alive with minor injuries in late January, and another man was rescued after falling more than 50ft. He was able to call for help using a satellite device he was carrying. About recovery LA County Sheriff's Department rescuers said the body was discovered about 300 feet below the summit of Mount Islip in the snow and ice. This peak rises approximately 8,250 feet and can be reached by a 5.5 mile trail described as "moderately difficult" under normal conditions. Video of the recovery shows personnel descending from an aircraft to reach the remote location. About Sands Research Julian Sands arrives at a premiere at the Egyptian Theater on December 2, 2008 in Hollywood. The actor has now been missing in the San Gabriel Mountains for over a month. (Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images) On Jan. 25, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said the search for Sands, then missing for two weeks, would continue by air. The hope, they said, was that California Highway Patrol personnel would be able to use high-tech tools to pinpoint a location for a ground search. Sands, whose family say he is an experienced mountaineer, went solo to hike in the popular Mount Baldy area. How often are rescues needed on Mount Baldy? The department reports: 233 missions on Mount Baldy between 2017 and 2022

8 dead

More than 27,000 hours by volunteer rescuers

Over 2,500 hours by sworn officers, including air support, at a total cost of $1.4 million About Conditions in the Southern California Mountains Snow and high winds have made hiking potentially dangerous so far this year, with more rain and snow forecast for this week. A few things to keep in mind from my colleague Jill Replogle’s recent report: Here’s why hiking in the SoCal Mountains is especially dangerous right now Conditions are legitimately dangerous right now.

Southern California doesn’t get high snow levels often enough for hikers to have the winter experience and gear they need to stay safe.

Few, if any, companies and organizations in SoCal offer outdoor winter training.

Proximity to a massive and generally hot urban area can lead to overconfidence. Hiking tips Be ready! Always plan for the worst and hope for the best. Carrying a few extra items can save your life. At a minimum, always have the “10 Essentials” with you:

Extra food and water (more than you think you’ll need) Extra clothes (more than you think you need) Map and compass (knowing how to use them) Flashlight or headlamp (plus extra batteries) First aid kit Fire starter kit Pocket knife or multi-tool Signaling device (mirror or whistle) Sunscreen and sunglasses Emergency shelter (emergency blanket or bivouac bag)



Before leaving home, always tell a friend or family member where you plan to go and when you expect to return. Leave instructions for them on what to do if you don’t return in time. In the event of an unforeseen problem or emergency, always have a back-up plan to escape the area safely. Also provide this backup plan to your friends or family before you leave. While it’s sometimes nice to be alone outdoors, it’s always safer to go with at least one or two partners, especially if you’re new to it or unfamiliar with the area. Have the appropriate level of knowledge and experience for the adventure you plan to have. If you are a novice, please rely on a professional guide or at least a very knowledgeable and experienced partner. As much as possible, study and familiarize yourself with the area you plan to explore. Gain a thorough understanding of the terrain and its potential hazards. Review the local weather forecast in the area you plan to go and take the appropriate clothing and equipment. In winter conditions in mountainous terrain, check the current avalanche report in the area. Be healthy, safe and smart. Know your limits, do not exceed them and do not take unnecessary risks. It is advisable not to hike with an existing injury, as it may worsen unpredictably during the activity. When in the backcountry with young children, always keep them within sight. If your dog is with you, be courteous and keep it on a leash in areas that need it. This will keep you, your dog, other people and wildlife safe. Be aware of your surroundings at all times. There are many objective dangers in nature, and they are not always obvious. Keep a close eye out for deteriorating weather, dangerous trail conditions, avalanche hazards, and wildlife.

