Lily James reveals she was ‘distracted’ by Hollywood hunk after unrecognizable body transformation for new movie





LILY James has admitted she was seriously distracted by a co-star’s incredible body transformation. The Pam & Tommy actress explained that she was having a hard time concentrating around Zac Efron while filming their new movie. 2 Lily admitted she was distracted by Zac on set Credit: Getty 2 Zac transformed for his new role Credit: Getty Zac, 35, plays 60s wrestler Kevin Von Erich in Iron Claw. Last year, fans were shocked after spotting the unrecognizable star backstage at the film. He was transformed with huge muscles, a perfect six-pack and a bowl haircut for the role in the 2023 film. Now Lily, 33, who plays Pam Adkinson, has revealed her co-star got so bloated she was having trouble concentrating. She says: [He had] a nice bowl cut, but he was also incredibly muscular, which was a bit more distracting.” Gushing about her co-star, Lily added: But what was most amazing was his performance, he really transformed. The Iron Claw will trace the tragic history of the Von Erich family dynasty and how they shaped modern wrestling from the work they began in the 1960s. Kevin was the only surviving member of six sons born to Fritz Von Erich, a highly influential wrestler and wrestling promoter. Zac and Lily are set to be joined onscreen by Jeremy Allen White, Maura Tierney and Harris Dickenson. It comes after Zac was photographed looking completely different as he walked around the set with just a towel. Looking a million miles from the floppy-haired teenager we met back in High School Musical, Zac showed off his jaw-dropping muscles. In 2013, Zac had to undergo emergency surgery after a fall in his own home resulted in his jaw closing. As a result, some fans have speculated that he may have had facial surgery, which he has ruled out in interviews. My mother told me. I’ve never really read the internet, so I don’t care, he told Entertainment Tonight. It was funny,” he added of comments about his looks. “It sucks. I almost died, but I was good.

