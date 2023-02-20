Bollywood: Belawadi: bollywood is an imitative concept | Mangaluru News







The concept of Bollywood never existed when Raj Kapoor was making Hindi films, Belawadi said during an interaction on film and culture When Local Is Universal at the fifth Mangaluru Lit Fest 2023 at TMA Pai International Convention Center here on Sunday.

Actor Kamal Haasan had criticized the use of Bollywood and said it was a copycat concept taken from Hollywood. We made it even worse by introducing Tollywood, Kollywood and other terminologies. What Kamal Haasan said is true that it should have been called Hindi Cinema. Where is Bollywood and what part of India is this place in? We have a wide range of stories including maternal feeling, values ​​and many other topics, said Belawadi, who has been involved in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films except Kannada.

Kantara is a micro-local film: Filmmaker

On the success of Rishab Shetty’s recent Kannada film, Kantara, Belawadi said that what becomes global is essentially local and in fact it is a local micro film.

This only happens when you can be the only true true representative as a filmmaker and only when you are true to yourself. Even those who belong to different ideologies have also tried to own his concept and it is indeed a proud moment for Rishab Shetty, he said.

Regarding the concept of nation-state, Belawadi said that it is only a technical arrangement of a place. Even before the nation-state, there was Bharat, he said.

