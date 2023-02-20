‘Law & Order’ actor Richard Belzer dead at 78: reports





Actor Richard Belzer has died aged 78, according to multiple reports and friends.

He was known for the role of detective John Munch in “Law & Order”.

Actors and comedians from Ellen Barkin to Marc Maron mourned his death on Sunday.



Actor Richard Belzer, best known for his role as police detective John Munch in Law & Order, has died aged 78, according to The Hollywood Reporter and several close friends and colleagues of the actor. Belzer, who started his career as a comedian but aligned himself with conspiracy theories in recent years, died at his home in southern France on Sunday following an illness, his longtime friend said. Bill Scheft to the reporter. Laraine Newman and original cast member of “Saturday Night Live” also shared her memories on Sunday. Belzer representatives did not respond to Insider’s request for confirmation. Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) February 19, 2023 “I am so sad to learn of the passing of Richard Belzer,” Newman said in a Tweeter. “I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I came to New York to do SNL. We used to go to Sheepshead Bay for dinner every week for the lobster. One of the funniest people of all time. A master of crowdwork. Very expensive RIP.” Other actors and comedians, including Ellen Barkin, Marc Maron and Patton Oswalt, shared their memories Sunday after seeing the news. Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 19, 2023 Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) February 19, 2023 marc maron (@marcmaron) February 19, 2023 The “Law & Order” writers and staff also shared memories of working with Belzer on Sunday. Warren Leight (@warrenleighTV) February 19, 2023 Julie Martin (@JulieMartinNY) February 19, 2023 Belzer’s “Law & Order” career began in 1993 until his final appearance on the show in 2016. Before his work on “Law & Order”, Belzer was a comedian who started his career in clubs around New York, Forbes reported. He was also the audience warm-up comedian for the early seasons of “Saturday Night Live” and made three appearances on the late-night show. In addition to roles throughout the ’80s in movies and TV shows like “Scarface,” “Miami Vice,” and “The Flash,” Belzer guest starred in dramas like “The X-Files.” and “The Wire,” as well as comedies including “Arrested Development” and “30 Rock.” In recent years, Belzer has espoused several conspiracy theories, writing four books about his belief in conspiracies to assassinate President John F. Kennedy, according to Forbes. According at the Southern Poverty Law CenterBelzer had also described the United States as a “fascist state” run by “sociopaths” and was a supporter of InfoWars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Belzer was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on August 4, 1944. He has been married and divorced twice, according to Forbes.

