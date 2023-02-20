Law and Order actor Richard Belzer dies aged 78 with last words: F*** you, motherf***** | Entertainment

Law and Order actor Richard Belzer died aged 78 after battling a series of health issues and his last words were F*** you, motherf*****.
The comedian-turned-actor who previously survived testicular cancer and was famous for spending more than two decades playing Detective John Munch in a total of 11 TV shows, including Homicide: Life on the Street and then Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, X-Files and The Wire died Sunday morning at his home in Bozouls, southwestern France. (19.02.23)
Writer Bill Scheft told The Hollywood Reporter: His last words were, Fuck you, **** shit.
The actors’ deaths were first announced by former Saturday Night Live comedian Laraine Newman, 70, who tweeted: So sad to hear of the passing of Richard Belzers. I loved this guy so much.
He was one of my first friends when I came to New York to do SNL.
We used to go to Sheepshead Bay for dinner every week for the lobster.
She added that Richard was one of the funniest people ever and a master of crowd work at his comedy gigs.
Among the stars who paid their respects once news of his passing broke was comedian Billy Crystal, 74, who tweeted: Richard Belzer was just hilarious. A genius at handling a crowd. So sad that he passed away.
Fellow stand-up and podcaster Marc Maron, 59, added online: Richard Belzer has passed away. It was an original. One of the greatest, baby. I loved the guy. RIP.
Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Richard said he got into acting making his physically abusive mother laugh because he said if he didn’t he’d kick my ass.
He then worked as a reporter for the Bridgeport Post and as a census taker before turning to acting full-time after his father committed suicide.
His brother Leonard also committed suicide in 2014.
Known for taking his dog with him wherever he went when he moved to New York in the early 1970s, Richard was a regular on the National Lampoon Radio Hour, alongside John Belushi, Chevy Chase and Bill Murray .
His television career began after taking career advice from Jerry Lewis, and he started with minor roles in the 1990s before becoming a household name from 1993 when he first played the Detective Munch in Homicide: Life on the Streets.
He became a renowned conspiracy theorist and was a regular on the Alex Jones show, referring to the Boston Marathon bombing as a false flag event.
Richard has also sued famed wrestler Hulk Hogan, 69, for $5million after the star dropped him on his head after the actor asked him to show him one of his ring moves. signature, but they settled out of court.
Married three times, Richard remained with his third wife, retired actress Harlee McBride, 74, until his death and had lived in the south of France since around 2019.