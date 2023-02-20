Law and Order actor Richard Belzer dies aged 78 with last words: F*** you, motherf***** | Entertainment





Law and Order actor Richard Belzer died aged 78 after battling a series of health issues and his last words were F*** you, motherf*****. The comedian-turned-actor who previously survived testicular cancer and was famous for spending more than two decades playing Detective John Munch in a total of 11 TV shows, including Homicide: Life on the Street and then Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, X-Files and The Wire died Sunday morning at his home in Bozouls, southwestern France. (19.02.23) Writer Bill Scheft told The Hollywood Reporter: His last words were, Fuck you, **** shit. The actors’ deaths were first announced by former Saturday Night Live comedian Laraine Newman, 70, who tweeted: So sad to hear of the passing of Richard Belzers. I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I came to New York to do SNL. We used to go to Sheepshead Bay for dinner every week for the lobster. She added that Richard was one of the funniest people ever and a master of crowd work at his comedy gigs. Among the stars who paid their respects once news of his passing broke was comedian Billy Crystal, 74, who tweeted: Richard Belzer was just hilarious. A genius at handling a crowd. So sad that he passed away. Fellow stand-up and podcaster Marc Maron, 59, added online: Richard Belzer has passed away. It was an original. One of the greatest, baby. I loved the guy. RIP. Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Richard said he got into acting making his physically abusive mother laugh because he said if he didn’t he’d kick my ass. He then worked as a reporter for the Bridgeport Post and as a census taker before turning to acting full-time after his father committed suicide. His brother Leonard also committed suicide in 2014. Known for taking his dog with him wherever he went when he moved to New York in the early 1970s, Richard was a regular on the National Lampoon Radio Hour, alongside John Belushi, Chevy Chase and Bill Murray . His television career began after taking career advice from Jerry Lewis, and he started with minor roles in the 1990s before becoming a household name from 1993 when he first played the Detective Munch in Homicide: Life on the Streets. He became a renowned conspiracy theorist and was a regular on the Alex Jones show, referring to the Boston Marathon bombing as a false flag event. Richard has also sued famed wrestler Hulk Hogan, 69, for $5million after the star dropped him on his head after the actor asked him to show him one of his ring moves. signature, but they settled out of court. Married three times, Richard remained with his third wife, retired actress Harlee McBride, 74, until his death and had lived in the south of France since around 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://homenewshere.com/national/entertainment/article_610ff39d-9b0b-52da-a360-31ce4e07037c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos