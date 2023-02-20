Why Mario might not be so great for Universal Studios

The new Super Nintendo World Universal Studios Hollywood theme park (Photographer: Kyle … [+] Grillot/Bloomberg) 2022 Bloomberg Finance LP

Few theme park lands are as needed as the new Super Nintendo World which opened at Universal Studios Hollywood this week. The smaller park tends to get overshadowed by its bigger brothers in Orlando as it sometimes has to wait years for its bigger attractions. Not this time and there’s a good reason for that.

Years of Covid disruptions have brought dark clouds to Universal Studios Hollywood while its Florida counterparts have benefited from the state’s softer measures to deal with the deadly disease.

As the graph below shows, according to the latest data from the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA), Universal Studios Hollywood has rebounded from the pandemic more slowly than NBCUniversal’s other North American parks.

Historical attendance at Universal theme parks worldwide Caroline Reid uses Flourish

In 2021, attendance at both NBCUniversal outposts in Orlando was significantly higher than a decade earlier, when visitor numbers were largely flat in Hollywood. More worryingly, in 2021 attendance at Universal Orlando and neighboring Islands of Adventure park was down less than 20% from its 2019 peak when it was double that of Hollywood despite the opening a ride themed from the hit animated film The Secret Life of Pets. Although the ride won a TEA Award for Outstanding Achievement, it had limited impact as it opened in the middle of the pandemic.

The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash was the first major new attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood for three years, which explains why its visitor numbers grew by a smaller amount in the decade to 2019 than at any other Universal park except its Singapore outpost. . Hollywood is hoping Mario will bounce back in attendance and isn’t taking any chances.

The land is currently exclusive to North America as it is not expected to debut in Orlando until Universal’s Epic Universe Park opens in 2025. A larger version of the land first opened at Universal Studios Japan in 2021, but it wasn’t as well-timed as its Hollywood counterpart.

Its doors open just two months before the release of a new Mario animated movie, so the perky plumber’s popularity is at an all-time high. If the interest for the new ground is not lacking, one wonders however about its capacity.

The intricately themed terrain is designed to make guests feel like they’ve entered the world of Mario, so it has all the hallmarks of video games. Upon entering the earth (through a green pipe of course), visitors encounter bright yellow boxes that bear question marks and appear to be floating. There are huge piranha plants that look like Venus flytraps, stylized green trees, and a cafe inside an oversized mushroom with a red cap and white dots. It lacks Universal Studios Japan’s slow ride through some of the games’ surreal landscapes, but the two lands are home to a somewhat faster-paced attraction.

It’s themed around Mario Kart racing games and features augmented reality headsets allowing drivers to race against each other on panoramic screens that show the scenery as they race past. It’s set in a stone fortress with a soaring entrance shaped like the head of Mario’s reptilian enemy, Bowser, and an entrance that goes through his gaping mouth.

Mario and Luigi at Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) … [+] (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

This makes nearby Universal Studios Hollywood attractions feel realistic in comparison, even though they’re themed around movies like The Mummy, Transformers, and Jurassic Park. Universal kept real life out of Super Nintendo World by surrounding it with high walls and painting bright blue skies with some of the psychedelic-colored structures found in the games.

This gives the impression that the land is sunken which would not be a problem if it were spacious but at a estimated 65,000 square feet feels cramped. It’s about ten times smaller than the lands of Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and it lacks their vast plazas. Basically, it’s a stark contrast to Mario games which are famous for having environments that seem endless.

Nintendo’s partnership with Universal was first announced in 2015, and the land was designed long before the pandemic hit, when crowds and queues weren’t a health concern for fans. theme parks. Times have changed since then, so Universal had to introduce a virtual line system just so guests could enter the country. This limits attendance, but matches the prevailing trend in the theme park industry to provide a better experience for fewer visitors.

This makes sense in a park that’s already saturated, but it might not be a logical strategy for a park that’s been battered by a slowdown. This has a noticeable effect on the bottom line due to the Byzantine business model behind theme parks.

Admission tickets are often loss leaders because they don’t cover the colossal energy and staffing costs of theme parks. However, once customers are inside, they are a captive audience, so they have no choice but to purchase the food, beverages and merchandise on site that have the highest markups. . Accordingly, the more guests passing through the turnstiles, the higher the profit for the park operator.

This explains why NBCUniversal’s theme park division generated record adjusted earnings of $2.7 billion on $7.5 billion in revenue in 2022. It remains to be seen how much Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood will add to that this year. There is no doubt that this is the right product, but with the pandemic still fresh in the minds of visitors, it may not come at the right time.