Richard Belzer, comedian-turned-iconic TV cop on ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ dies at 78





Richard Belzer, the comedian and actor best known for his role as Detective John Munch in the ‘Law & Order’ franchise, has died at age 78, longtime family friend Bill Scheft confirmed to CBS News on Sunday. . Scheft said Belzer died surrounded by his family in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, in southern France. Mariska Hargitay, left, as Sgt. Olivia Benson and Richard Belzer as Special Investigator John Munch in an episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”. Michael Parmelee/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Belzer, a stand-up comedian with a devoted following, made his acting debut in the 1974 film “The Groove Tube.” He was also featured in early episodes of “Saturday Night Live”. But Belzer’s most memorable role was Detective John Munch, which he played on “Homicide: Life on the Street” from 1993 to 1999. Belzer continued the role on the “Law & Order” series, appearing in the first episode of the series in 1993. “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” debuted in 1999, with Belzer starring until 2016 – a whopping 326 episodes, according to IMDb. With his dark, sharp suits and glasses, Belzer cut an imposing yet approachable figure, making the often cynical but committed sleuth a TV icon. The role earned her a 2008 People’s Choice Award for Favorite Scene Stealing Star. “Loved this guy so much,” wrote Laraine Newman, comedian and original SNL cast member, on Twitter. “One of the funniest people of all time.” I am so sad to learn of Richard Belzer’s passing. I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I came to New York to do SNL. We used to go to Sheepshead Bay for dinner every week for the lobster. One of the funniest people of all time. A master of crowdwork. Very expensive RIP. pic.twitter.com/u23co0JPA2 — Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) February 19, 2023 The actor and comedian Henry Winkler Newman tweeted quote to also commemorate Belzer. “Rest in Peace Richard,” Winkler writing. Belzer’s former SVU co-star Mariska Hargitay wrote on Instagram, “Goodbye my dear, dear friend. I will miss you, your unique light and singular insight into this strange world.” “How lucky the angels are to have you. I can hear them laughing already,” the actress added. Wolf Entertainment, Dick Wolf’s production company, which produced the entire “Law & Order” franchise, also released a statement from Wolf himself. “Richard Belzer’s Detective John Munch is one of television’s iconic characters,” Wolf wrote. pic.twitter.com/xiR3u6fqgb — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) February 19, 2023 “Richard brought humor and joy to all of our lives, was a consummate professional, and will be greatly missed by all of us,” Wolf added. Belzer’s other credits include the drama “Santorini Blue”, “Scarface” and “Man on the Moon”, a biographical film about the late comedian Andy Kaufman. Belzer is survived by his wife, actress Harlee McBride, and stepdaughters, Jessica and Bree. New trends C Almonds C Mandler is a social media producer and current affairs writer for CBS News, focusing on American politics and LGBTQ+ issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/richard-belzer-law-order-special-victims-unit-actor-dies-at-78/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos