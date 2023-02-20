Ice-T has a harsh response after earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (pictured)





Ice-T, gangsta rap pioneer turned TV icon, spoke harsh words, straight up without a chaser, when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ice-T, who once wrote a controversial song called “Cop Killer” in the early 1990s to play a cop in the classic film Jack’s New Town then later with “Law & Order: SVU,” was thrilled when he was honored in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles with his wife, Coco, and daughter by his side. Los Angeles-born Tracy Morrow, 65, was once affiliated with the infamous Bloods gang before enlisting in the military and cutting ties with street life. Recently, he was immortalized as entertainment luminaries accompanied him to the ceremony, including Public Enemy’s Chuck D, Ice Cube, Russell Simmons, comedian Mike Epps and “Law & Order” star Mariska Hargitay. Ice-T also showed off what his street sign would look like to his 1.1 million Instagram followers. Later, after taking pictures with his esteemed friends, Ice-T took off like a missile at the enemies who he says pushed him to heights he never would have reached without them. I bet you never thought you’d see a picture with @TheRealMikeEpps @UncleRUSH @ice Cube @MrChuckD Mariska, Ice T and Dick Wolf. NEVER pic.twitter.com/TCw9Ak9hFv — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 17, 2023 Like my brother @ice Cube said.. I have to say today was a good day.. Thanks Dick Wolf and Mariska. And all the love in the world! pic.twitter.com/LdCRkrp7sr — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 18, 2023 “His fuel,” Ice-T first explained to FoxNews. “I eat enemies for food.” The rapper, who founded the unique heavy metal rap group Body Count in the 1990s before legendary actor Charlton Heston tried to have it canceled for rapping against the police, said efforts to destroy it turned out to be unsuccessful. “They’ve been trying to cancel me for 40 years, I’m hard to cancel,” he continued. “I’ve already let everyone know all my flaws, all my vices and people move with that. When someone tells me you can’t do it, that means I have to. “I really want to thank the mother——the haters, because you guys really make me get up in the morning and be the best I can be,” he shared. “All the naysayers, all the people who wanted to end my career, now I’m on the Walk of Fame — and that’s the motivation. You gotta let the haters motivate you,” Ice-T shared as the crowd roared with applause “If it hadn’t been for the haters, I certainly wouldn’t have made it, I swear to God. Thank you so much. I’m going to give you so much more to hate in the future, believe me. I love you all.” Hargitay also gave a captivating testimonial about her undying friendship with Ice T. “The reason you have fame in my heart is because you are the OG of friendship,” Hargitay said according to People. “You are my real deal, my true, genuine, unwavering friend, and I can’t tell you what that means to me.”

