Danny Ocean performs at the House of Blues in Chicago









Danny Ocean’s signature blend of romantic sentiment and energetic beats was a Valentine’s Day treat for the hundreds of fans gathered at House of Blues for Ocean’s first concert in Chicago. Flashing green lights followed by the opening notes of Ocean’s hit song “Dembow” had the crowds screaming as they waited for its appearance. Although there was no opening, the spectators were already filled with energy. Ocean arrived on stage in a tie-dye rainbow shirt and bucket hat, exuding tropical vibes and mesmerizing energy. The lyrics to “Dembow” are a plea for a dance, and Ocean performed the track as if asking the audience to dance with him, to which they enthusiastically responded. The setlist for the Chicago leg of Ocean’s US tour this year includes songs from their 2019 album “54+1” and their new album “@dannocean”, which provides a darker contrast to its predecessor. Throughout the concert, Ocean showed off his versatility as an artist, constantly shifting from upbeat electronic tracks to emotional ballads. After getting the crowd dancing to “54+1” songs like “Veneno” and “Babylon Girl,” the bright blue and green lights turned a strong purple and red, signaling the mood shift towards something different. more emotional. When Ocean performed the elegant “Báilame” and “???”, he interrupted his dance, choosing to sit or stand and sing directly to the audience. These intimate songs kept the crowd hooked on every word. The beginning of “Volare” exceeded other songs. Ocean’s raw voice was accompanied only by piano and black and white lighting. In another quick mood change during the song, the stage was suddenly blanketed in vibrant blue lights as the drums and electronic beats returned.

The 2023 Oceans US Tour took him to 16 cities, including Los Angeles, San Antonio and Phoenix. To the surprise of the audience, the Venezuelan duo LAGOS appeared on stage to sing their hit song “Mónaco”. on which Ocean is featured. The crowd couldn’t help but jump in rhythm, making the whole floor shake. Between songs, Ocean asked the crowd to do the sign language hand symbol for “I love you,” setting the mood perfectly for her next song, the slower and more passionate “Fuera del mercado.” As he sang his hit songs “Vuelve” and “Swing,” his strong and heartfelt emotions had the crowd repeating every word. But, everyone was eagerly awaiting his latest song. Perfectly suited to end the night, Ocean’s hit “Me Rehúso” was originally a Valentine’s Day gift to his then-girlfriend. It’s a love song with a lingering tropical beat, seemingly transporting listeners out of Chicago’s blue winter and onto a lavish beach. The 2016 track went viral online and has since been streamed over 1.4 billion times on Spotify. Ocean gave the audience a raw version of the chorus, without any instruments. Familiar beats began to play and the stage was flooded with blue flights as the screen behind displayed the flowers from the single’s cover art. As Ocean left the stage with the crowd still singing, it was as if they were telling him “Baby, no / Me rehúso a darte un último beso”. Throughout February, Ocean will make three more stops on his tour, having his crowds dancing the night away across the United States, ending in Miami, Florida. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @zzoeysoh Related stories: — The Revival of Dale Duro Latin Dance Company — Liner Notes: Paramore Proves ‘This Is Why’ Remains Relevant Almost 20 Years After Its Debut — Liner Notes: America lacks sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll: Måneskin delivers ‘RUSH!’

