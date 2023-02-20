Entertainment
Duo Everything Everywhere Wins Top Hollywood Achievement Award
LOS ANGELES, February 19 Everything everywhere all at once won top honors from Hollywood directors yesterday, as the quirky indie sci-fi flick from two relatively unknown young filmmakers eclipsed more famous rivals ahead of next month’s Oscars.
Directing double act Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, both 35, held off competition from Steven Spielberg to win Best Feature Film at the Directors Guild of Americas annual gala in Beverly Hills.
What the hell? Guys, thank you very much. It’s been an amazing year for our little movie that somehow continues, a visibly shocked Kwan said.
The film stars Michelle Yeoh as an immigrant laundromat owner undergoing a tax audit who finds herself embroiled in an interdimensional battle to save the multiverse from a powerful villain.
It became a huge word-of-mouth hit last year, grossed over US$100 million (RM443.20 million) worldwide and has the most Oscar nominations this year with 11.
Kwan and Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, began directing music videos and were previously best known for Daniel Radcliffe’s quirky comedy. Swiss army man.
Scheinert thanked his co-director Kwan for putting up with me when I asked to make our movie weirder.
Thank you for making our film so much braver and more vulnerable. What an honor… it’s crazy!
shark movies
The DGAs, although not broadcast on television, offer very prestigious recognition from the best directors in the industry and are now in their 75th year.
They are also considered a key predictor of the Oscars. Seventeen of the last 19 DGA winners also won Best Director at the Oscars that year.
The other directors appointed by the DGA were Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), Todd Field (TAR), Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) and Spielberg, for his semi-autobiographical childhood memoirs The Fabelmans.
It was Spielberg’s 13th DGA nomination which he has won three times and almost all of the nominees and winners last night ticked off the famed director’s name.
Spielberg himself admitted that he was terrified of audiences watching his deeply personal latest film and responding: So what? Your childhood wasn’t that interesting!
He joked that he also dreaded being told: Please go back to making horror movies, shark movies, alien movies. It was fun.
But, he concluded, I called Action! for 55 years. So why the hell not?
sacrificed their lives
Elsewhere yesterday, Sara Dosa won Best Documentary for fire of lovehis film about two French volcanologists who fell in love and became famous for their daredevil and close approach to research.
Katia and Maurice (Krafft) literally sacrificed their lives for their cinema, Dosa said.
They died trying to capture a shot from a pyroclastic flare, which is one of the deadliest forces in the world.
But fire of love It’s not about the death of Katia and Maurice, but about how they lived.
And they lived in love with each other and in love with the volcanoes.
Charlotte Wells won Best First Feature for After Sunbut did not attend, with the UK BAFTAs due to take place in London less than 24 hours after the DGA gala.
The independent film stars Paul Mescal as a struggling single Scottish father trying to reconnect with his young daughter during a summer vacation in Turkey.
On the television side, Bill Hader wins his third DGA for directing barrythe dark hitman comedy he also stars in.
The Theater Prize went to Euphoria director Sam Levinson, for HBO’s gritty series about teens struggling with drug addiction, infidelity and abuse, which stars Zendaya.
The Oscars, which crown the film season, take place this year on March 12. AFP
