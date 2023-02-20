Entertainment
Ant-Man opens big at the box office with $104 million for ‘Quantumania’
NEW YORK Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have gotten off to a rocky start, but Ant-Man is bigger than ever at the box office.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opened with $104 million in domestic ticket sales, according to studio estimates on Sunday, easily surpassing the box office debut of the previous two Ant-Man films. Walt Disney Co.’s Quantumania added an additional $121.3 million overseas to give the pint-sized hero a $225 million global launch.
This is by far the biggest opening of the year so far. And Quantumania did so despite an atypically poor reception for the 31st MCU film. Quantumania, starring Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Wasp, and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, sits at 48% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the only MCU movie to rank so rotten next to The Eternals (47%).
Audiences were also not thrilled with Quantumania, awarding it a B CinemaScore. The Eternals is the only other MCU film to receive such a low CinemaScore.
These scores will pose the greatest concern for Marvel as it continues to roll out Phase Five of the MCU, following mixed reviews for the comic book franchise’s post-Avengers: Eternals phase. Next up is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May.
But good reviews or not, theaters are hoping Quantumania, the year’s first blockbuster, is a sign of things to come. After the turmoil of the last three years, around thirty larger releases are planned for 2023.
It will look almost like a pre-pandemic movie environment in market terms in the coming weeks, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for data firm Comscore. This is very good news after two or three very tumultuous years. This is the start of many months for this industry. We’ve kind of been in the waiting room with leftovers like Avatar and others.
The first Ant-Man launched with $57.2 million domestically in 2015, the smallest opening of any MCU film. It eventually grossed $519.3 million worldwide. Its sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp, debuted three years later with $75.8 million and collected $622.7 million worldwide.
China was vital for both of these releases, which each exceeded $100 million there. But in recent years, especially during the pandemic, fewer American films have gotten major releases in the heavily regulated Chinese market. Not since Avengers: Endgame in 2019 has a Disney release opened simultaneously in the United States and China.
Whether China will ever return to those pre-pandemic numbers for U.S. movies remains to be seen, though, especially as tensions continue to escalate over China’s balloon surveillance program. Quantumania took in $19 million this weekend in China.
In its 10th weekend of release, James Camerons Avatar: The Way of Water remained in second place with $6.4 million. Grossing $2.243 billion worldwide, Cameron’s sci-fi sequel just overtook Titanic currently back in theaters for its 25th anniversary as the third highest-grossing film of all time. Now only Avatar and 2009’s Avengers: Endgame rank above The Way of Water.
Universals Puss in Boots: The Last Wish landed at No. 3, which has enjoyed an unusually long run in theaters as the best family option since late December. With $5.3 over the weekend, it grossed $167 million domestically and over $400 million worldwide.
Last week’s best movie, Magic Mikes Last Dance slipped to fourth place with $5.5 million. Channing Tatum’s sequel grossed $18.1 million in two weeks.
Only one new movie was released in large scale against Quantumania. Open Road and Briarcliff Entertainment have launched Marlowe, with Liam Neeson playing Raymond Chandler’s classic private eye, in 2,281 locations. Marlowe, however, only raised $1.9 million.
Estimated Friday-Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore, with Wednesday-Sunday in brackets. Final national figures will be released on Monday.
1. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, $104 million
2. Avatar: The Way of the Water, $6.1 million
3. Magic Mikes Last Dance, $5.5 million
4. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, $5.3 million
5. Knock on the Booth, $3.9 million
6. 80 for Brady, $3.6 million
7. Titanic, $2.3 million
8. Marlowe, $1.9 million
9. Missing, $1.7 million
10. A Man Named Otto, $1.6 million
