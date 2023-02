Law and Order: SVU Detective Munch actor and comedian Richard Belzer dies aged 78

Richard Belzer, who became one of television’s most indelible sleuths as John Munch in Homicide: Life on the Street and Law & Order: SVU, has died at the age of 78. Key points: Richard Belzer died on Sunday at his home in Bozouls in the south of France

His first role in Detective John Munch in 1993 and his last appearance was in 2016 The character was a wise homicide detective prone to conspiracy theories The longtime comedian died Sunday at his home in Bozouls, southern France, his longtime friend Bill Scheft told The Hollywood Reporter. Comedian Laraine Newman, a founding member of Saturday Night Live, praised Belzer as “one of the funniest people ever” and a “master of mob work”. Actor Henry Winkler, cousin of Belzer, wrote “Rest in Peace Richard”. For more than two decades and across 10 series, even including appearances on 30 Rock and Arrested Development, Belzer played the demure homicide detective prone to conspiracy theories. Belzer first played Munch in a 1993 episode of Homicide: Life on the Street and last played him in 2016 on Law & Order: SVU. Henever auditioned for the role. Mariska Hargitay, who starred alongside Belzer as Detective Olivia Benson, said she would miss her unique light and “singular take on this strange world”. “I feel blessed to have known you, to adore you and to work with you, side by side, for so many years,” she said. “How lucky the angels are to have you. I can already hear them laughing”. After hearing him on The Howard Stern Show, executive producer Barry Levinson brought in Belzer to read the role. “I would never be a detective. But if I was, that’s how I would be,” Belzer said. “They write all my paranoid, anti-establishment theories about dissent and conspiracy. So it’s been a lot of fun for me. A dream, really.” Born in the United States, Belzer was drawn to acting, he said, during an abusive childhood during which his mother beat him and his older brother, Len. “My kitchen was the hardest room I’ve ever worked in,” Belzer told People magazine in 1993. After being expelled from school, Belzer embarked on a life of stand-up in New York in 1972. He made his big-screen debut in Ken Shapiro’s 1974 film The Groove Tube, a television satire starring Chevy Chase. Belzer performed comedy with John Belushi, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray and others on the National Lampoon Radio Hour. In 1975, he became the warm-up comic for the new Saturday Night Live and continued to make small cameos. Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin, who starred opposite Belzer as a guest star in Law & Order: SUV, said her passing was “truly a loss to Hollywood.” PA

