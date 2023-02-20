Hollywood Gunning for Tom Cruise?

Not everyone in Hollywood is on the same page as Steven Spielberg.

The director legend recently praised Tom Cruise for his 2022 blockbuster, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Spielberg was filmed telling his ‘Minority Report’ star how much this sequel meant to the industry following a pandemic that closed cinemas across the country.

“You saved Hollywoods a–, and you might have saved theatrical distribution,” Spielberg said in the video. “Seriously, Maverick might have saved the entire theater industry.”

The industry has a funny way of showing its gratitude to the 60-year-old superstar.

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael joked that the awards returned by Tom Cruise should be exchanged “for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige”, the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige. https://t.co/KcDeVY7x3a Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 11, 2023

The Golden Globes inexplicably skewered Cruise during his opening monologue. The evening of January 10 found host Jerrod Carmichael mocking the actor for his ties to Scientology. Cruise has been a Scientologist for decades but hasn’t spoken on the subject for many years.

“Behind the scenes, I found the awards that Tom Cruise gave back,” Carmichael said, recalling how the actor handed out his previous Globe statuettes to protest the group’s lack of diversity.

“I think maybe we’ll take those three things and trade them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige.” This line drew audible gasps from the crowd as it referred to the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige. Shelly Miscavige was last seen in public in 2007, and many have speculated about her whereabouts.

The woman’s disappearance is important, of course, but talking about it at an awards ceremony seemed odd. Still, it was a gag targeting a rich and famous star, and there’s nothing wrong with that, on paper.

Enter Judd Apatow.

The far-left director recently signed a letter bullying The New York Times to ignore criticism from the trans community.

The man behind “Knocked Up” and “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” has worked as a stand-up comedian before, and he returned to those roots while hosting the Directors Guild of America Awards on Saturday night.

Apatow didn’t just check the “Mission: Impossible” star’s name in his monologue. He attacked him with a series of pointed and personal jokes.

The host poked fun at Cruise’s height, or lack thereof.

The special effects in Maverick were so excellent that I couldn’t even see the pile of phone books that Tom Cruise sat on to reach for the flight controls.

Following? He brought up the infamous Cruise couch jumping episode with Oprah Winfrey 18 years ago.

Remember when Tom Cruise jumped up and down on the couch and we all thought, What a fool! …And now he’s riding a motorcycle off a cliff and BASE jumping and they were all like, Tom is fine!

Tom is not well. Someone has to explain something called CGI to him. You are 60 years old. Calm down.

Apatow’s next line took skewering to a new level.

But every time he does one of these new stunts, it looks like an ad for Scientology. I mean, is that in Dianetics? Because there is nothing about jumping off a cliff in the Torah.

Apatow’s monologue then took a cruel turn.

The only thing he seems afraid of is co-parenting and anti-depressants… I doubled my Prozac today just for that. I doubled it! Do you think if Tom Cruise was on antidepressants, he’d be like, I’m not fucking jumping off a cliff. I am rich!’

None of this is accidental.

The industry should be grateful for Cruise’s work luring audiences into theaters with an all-American following. However, Cruise did more than that. He personally thanked the public for supporting his work, the kind of personal touch rarely seen in La La Land these days.

Tom Cruise jumps out of the plane in new Mission: Impossible promo: Thanks for letting us entertain you https://t.co/V8Ijkj8u6Z Variety (@Variety) December 18, 2022

Hollywood should take copious notes, not think of ways to put down someone many call the latest movie star.

Perhaps that’s part of what’s bothering industry insiders about what Cruise has accomplished.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is so ardently apolitical that it is…political. No lectures. No alarm clock apart. No nod to America’s sins.

Just pure entertainment, good enough to earn an honorary Best Picture nomination. No one on planet Earth thinks the movie will take home the biggest trophy of the night on March 12.

Are Apatow and co. jealous of Cruise’s approach and endurance in a brutal industry like Hollywood?

Comedians these days are very attentive to both their jokes and their satirical targets. They won’t lay their finger on President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris or spokesperson Karine Jean Pierre, for example, fearing the gags will diminish their political clout.

Targeting Cruise again and again is meant to send a message.

More importantly, will Jimmy Kimmel take on the cruel mantle of Apatow in his third Oscar monologue next month? If so, what does that say about modern Hollywood?