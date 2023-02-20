The Lemon Squeeze fills a restaurant void in New Paltz – Daily Freeman





NEW PALTZ, NY The brainchild of SUNY New Paltz alumni Ed and Gina Carrol and their cousin Kevin Kopacko, The Lemon Squeeze is an intimate restaurant and bar built around live piano music. It opened late last year in the building that once housed Murphy’s and was an instant hit, replacing a bar with a stylish lunch and dinner venue at 107 Main St. “That’s what New Paltz needed,” said Kopacko, the restaurant’s general manager. said. “We are filling a void that seemed to have been apparent for a long time. “Everything closes earlier if you don’t go really late at night. … We stay here [open] later you can still have great food and you can still have a different vibe than what is offered late at night in town,” he added. They purchased the building in early 2021 after the Murphy’s closed and set to work gutting the interior to make room for new decor and layout. “It was a total reconstruction, from the basement to the ground, (a) complete reconstruction,” Kopacko said. “I don’t think there’s really much except maybe a beam or two somewhere here that’s left from Murphy’s. We put steel in the building, redid it, dug the whole basement and updated every aspect of it. Their most popular dish is beetroot terrine. It features layers of cooked beets and goat and ricotta cheeses. Kopacko says the demand is due to its visuals, the name and the vegetarian nature of the dish. They also offer a unique and avant-garde cocktail list. The “Peardown,” a refreshing blend of spirits and flavors of lemon, pear and herbs, flies off the bar counter, according to bar manager Ryan Martin. He uses homemade syrups and mixers to give a unique twist to bar classics. Martin said, “What can I do to make this our martini or our old-fashioned?” After a slow rollout that appears to have paid off, the owners of Lemon Squeeze report waiting for a table until one o’clock on piano nights. Most of the guests are students splurging or locals looking for something new. This success was not acquired at the end of the pandemic. “It’s kind of a kismet because everything started to calm down as we got closer and closer to the end,” Kopacko said. The Lemon Squeeze is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. with late service after 10 p.m. on piano nights Thursday through Saturday. Call (845) 633-8618 or visit thelemonsqueezenewpaltz.com for more information. Peadown Recipe Ingredients Tito’s Vodka 1.5 ounces St. Germaine three quarter ounce Pear Puree 1 ounce Half ounce lemon honey syrup Lemon juice infused with ginger and thyme three quarters of an ounce Thyme lemon wheel club soda Directions Mix the spirits with the mash, lemon juice, ice in a shaker. Shake the liquids and strain into a narrow glass filled with ice. Top with club soda and garnish with sprigs of thyme and lemon wedge. Photos: Lemon Squeeze Restaurant in New Paltz, NY

