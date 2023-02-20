Entertainment
This Twitter Thread Discusses the Best Bollywood Remakes and Fans Are Taking Notes
Edited by: Akanksha Arora
Last update: February 20, 2023, 10:18 a.m. HST
The Twitter feed is discussing the best Bollywood remakes and fans are taking notes. (Image: Twitter/@MSDianAbhiii)
A Twitter thread that is currently going viral discusses the best Bollywood remake ever.
Over all these years there have been several remakes of Bollywood movies. While some were successful and made their mark in the industry, others were unsuccessful and nobody learned much about them. Now, a Twitter thread that is currently going viral discusses the same thing. Twitter user Abhishek took to the microblogging site and shared an image of Drishyam. The film stars Ajay Devgn. Best Remake Ever in Bollywood,” he wrote in the caption, and started a thread. Best Remake Ever in Bollywood,” another Twitter user wrote while sharing a photo of Phir Hera Pheri .
Agneepath and Don stand up for me. Drishyam is easy to redo. Drishyam is all about the genius of the story and the screenplay. Once you have that, there’s not much rocket science to it. You might as well watch the original!” wrote one Twitter user. Another wrote: Might as well make it a category in reward features. Nothing original and worthwhile is done anyway at Bollywood.”
A user shared his own list, Aitraaz – Discloser Munnabhai MBBS – Patch adams The Hangover – Sunday (bollywood)”
Here are some reactions:
By far the best of the remakes. I watched it a few times. This and pink! 50 Stunning Shades of Sayaf (@SayafUKhan) February 19, 2023
Meanwhile, earlier, Twitter user Aavishkar posed a question that read: What do you think is the BEST PERFORMANCE given by your favorite actor? This sparked a conversation on the microblogging site where users started listing their favorite actors who left an indelible mark with their remarkable acting and overall performance. From SRK to Swades, Ajay Devgn to Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Ranbir Kapoor to Rockstar, Salman Khan to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Varun Dhawan to Badlapur, Rajpal Yadav to Chup Chup Ke, Aamir Khan to 3 Idiots, Sanjay Dutt to Munna Bhai MBBS , to Hrithik Roshan in Guzaarish, the list had it all. Who are you going to choose?
Read all the latest from Buzz here
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/buzz/drishyam-hera-pherithis-twitter-thread-discusses-best-bollywood-remakes-and-fans-are-taking-notes-7122751.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- USA advance to Concacaf U-17 Championship quarter-finals
- Sports university products will break international records Nwoko
- Being the birthplace of President Joko Widodo, take a look at 6 typical culinary dishes of Maknyos solo
- ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 6 Recap: An Awkward Reunion
- Boris Johnson fires a warning shot at Sunak
- Fashion Tips for Women for Cold Winters – Iowa State Daily
- ‘Hands of Time’ cup raises $10,000 for hockey utility
- US-China meeting meant to ease tensions only fueled them
- Gators recruit another unicorn tight end to Gainesville
- Forget Ab Revealing DressesSydney Sweeney Nails Cutout Suiting
- The management of PSSI meets Jokowi at the palace, what to discuss?
- Stock and Share Market News, Economy and Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News