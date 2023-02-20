Lahore University of Management Sciences celebrates “Bollywood Day”, Pakistanis send them “Laanat”





On February 19, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) celebrated “Bollywood Day”, where students dressed up as “iconic” characters from Bollywood films. The LUMS photography club (Photolums) shared a compilation video from the event on TikTok, where it went viral on other social media platforms. From the iconic Baburao of Hera Pheri to Devdas, students had a fun day at the university. Bollywood Day (Kanjarkhana) @ Lums Pakistan #BegairatNation pic.twitter.com/XzJVZj0xkk ZAHID (@ZahidNabiGill) February 19, 2023 However, not everyone in Pakistan was happy with students celebrating Bollywood. Twitter user RAShahzaddk said in Urdu: “LUMS, the most elite university in Pakistan, which has produced a large number of students, promotes Indian civilization, Bollywood week is celebrated, see the scenes yourself. We were told how to protect the children of a free environment in Europe while the Islamic environment is before you in the state of Madinah. LUMS

pic.twitter.com/RGF9VUuRPl RAShahzaddk (@RShahzaddk) February 19, 2023 In a video, a Malik Ali said, “Our friendly nations are wondering what we have to compare their top IT universities. We proudly tell them that we have LUMS. The same LUMS that celebrated Bollywood Day. The same Bollywood that is an enemy nation’s film industry that ridicules us in every other film. LUMS #lums pic.twitter.com/PHM20bwqCf Pakistani Malik Ali (@pakmalikali) February 19, 2023 Twitter user Amir Awan criticized LUMS students and shared Hadith Dawood 4031 to support his views. According to Dawood 4301, “He who copies someone is one of them”. LUMS you know?

About this hadith??#HBLPSL8 “YESHA”

Shaheen “Qalandars of Lahore”

Hadith of the day… pic.twitter.com/2cjXZN6I55 Amir Awan (@Amirawan000) February 19, 2023 Twitter user Kabeer said: “Why do LUMS students look and act like this? No Naheed, you don’t have to dress as a churail for “Bollywood Day”, you’re already a churail [witch].” Why do LUMS students look and act like this? No Naheed, you don’t need to dress up as a churail for “Bollywood Day”, you are already a churail. Kabeer aka Dead Guy (@Kabeermkk98) February 19, 2023 Twitter user Usmanmaalik17 said, “The name of this university should be changed from LUMS to DUMBS.” The name of this university should be changed from LUMS to DUMBS https://t.co/cV7bn5BtQ1 TheOneAndOnly (@Usmanmaalik17) February 20, 2023 Indian films are very popular in Pakistan. Recently, some Pakistanis have been seen on social media declaring their undying support for Shah Rukh Khan and Pathan film. However, a considerable portion of Pakistanis, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan, believe that Pakistanis should stop watching Bollywood and instead take inspiration from Turkish entertainment industry products, such as Ertugrul.

