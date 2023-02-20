10 of the most groundbreaking scores in film history The Irish Times

Subtle or grandiloquent, plaintive or pounding, the musical score is an integral part of a film in the same way as its performance, production or editing. As the 2023 Dublin International Film Festival prepares to open on Thursday and less than a month away from the Oscars, we’re pressing 10 of the most groundbreaking film scores in Hollywood history.

King Kong: Max Steiner

A child prodigy of Austrian origin, Max Steiner composed the scores for Gone with the Wind (1939) and Casablanca (1942), among many others, but it was his work for King Kong (1933) that was revolutionary. . The sound was still in its infancy in Hollywood when Steiner created the first entirely non-diegetic score, i.e. incidental music the characters of the stories are unaware of to enhance the drama, and pioneered techniques that are still used by filmmakers today. This almost didn’t happen with RKO investing so much to make the animation of Kongs reasonably realistic, there was nothing in the budget for the score, forcing the producer, Merian Cooper, to dig deep into his own pockets to finance Steiners’ use of a 46-piece orchestra. at a time when a 10-piece ensemble was generally employed. King Kong’s score takes a while to kick in, there is no music at all until the adventurers approach Kong’s lair of Skull Island, but once the music emerges from the covering fog, s elevating above primitive native drumming, it becomes an integral part of film and reinvents the way we perceive the cinematic medium itself.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: Ennio Morricone

No self-respecting film score list would be complete without at least one reference to Ennio Morricone indeed, you could compile a list of the top 25 Morricones film scores without forcing yourself too far. The plaintive longing of Cinema Paradiso (1988) has its fans, as does the disturbing beauty of The Mission (1986), but it was with Sergio Leones’ The Man with No Name trilogy that Morricones’ unique take on the music of the film has entered the popular consciousness. That the main motif of The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966), for example, is a two-note melody designed to mimic the howl of a coyote is one thing, but Morricone peppers his score with all sorts of effects jarring, including gunshots, yodeling, whistles and whippings. Subversively playful, irreverent and radical, Morricones’ scores for the trilogy transcend their origins to define an entire genre: the faintest echo of a fading wah-wah-wah-wah is enough to transport the listener to a grimy world , moist and burning. Spaghetti Western. That Morricones is the only competitive Oscar win for The Hateful Eight (2015) is the kind of shock that comes as no surprise.

Psycho: Bernard Hermann

Bernard Herrmann was a precocious guy who formed his own orchestra at the age of 20. As with Steiner and Morricone, one could just as well spot his work on Orson Welles Citizen Kane (1941), his Oscar-winning score for The Devil and Daniel Webster (1941) or Alfred Hitchcocks Vertigo (1958) but it is with Psycho (1960 ), and his judicious use of a string orchestra only for a thriller, which Herrmann delivers his masterpiece. And if you don’t believe us, ask Hitchcock, who was originally convinced that the infamous shower scene, with its screeching violins, shouldn’t have any music at all, but eventually admitted that the music of Herrmann delivered much of the film’s tension and ominous tone. Herrmann and Hitchcock would eventually argue over the composers’ refusal to write a pop-influenced score for Torn Curtain (1966), but by then Herrmann’s reputation and those stabbing staccato strings were so ubiquitous that they influenced George Martins’ arrangement of The Beatles Eleanor Rigby.

Blade Runner: Vangelis Papathanasiou

Prog-rock veteran with Aphrodites Child (alongside Demis Roussos) and one of the early synthesizer adapters, Greek composer Vangelis Papathanassiou came to Blade Runner (1982) on a kind of hot streak, his score for Chariots of Fire (1981) had won the Oscar the previous year, while the film’s theme song went to No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100. No pressure, then. However, Vangelis and director Ridley Scott had previously worked together on a Chanel commercial and now embarked on a customary process: Scott would transmit footage from the editing room to Vangelis scene by scene, Vangelis then responding to visual cues with his own musical comedy. prompts and interpretations. The overall aesthetic of the film was The Future is Old, derived from Carl Jung and enthusiastically adopted by Philip K Dick, whose novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? the film was adapted. The result was film music that sounded startlingly new in 1982 and retains its timeless quality today.

The Hours: Philip Glass

Stephen Daldry’s film The Hours (2002) revolves around three women and their relationship to Virginia Woolf’s novel Mrs Dalloway, focusing on the connectedness of women through time and how their experience is universal. Who better to convey the sense of timeless repetition and subtly nuanced change than Philip Glass, the maestro of minimalism? The Hours ranks alongside Martin Scorseses Kundun (1997) as Glasss’ highest-profile film commission, and although it lost the Oscars to Elliot Goldenthals Frida, it delivered a Bafta gong. The film’s soundtrack also included some of Glass’ earlier works from Metamorphosis and Satyagraha with Glass using piano, strings and harp as well as the less conventional glockenspiel and celesta; the latter is a small upright piano-like instrument that uses felt hammers, a sound plate, and wooden resonators. So now you know.

At the water’s edge: Leonard Bernstein

Leonard Bernstein composed only one complete film score, which probably explains why he did not perform with third-rate inspiration: the score for On the Waterfront (1954) was intended as a version of the docks from Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet, with Marlon Brandos Terry Malloy and Eva Marie Saints Edie as star-crossed lovers. Much like Brando himself, the score is a mixture of brutality and delicacy: the French horn and flute that herald our conflicted but essentially noble hero, Terry, soon give way to hammering percussion that foreshadows the violence of the movies, and some down-and-dirty alto sax alluding to the misery of Terry’s life. Emotional stuff, though the brief surge of harrowing strings that underpins the scene in which Charley (Rod Steiger) tries to set his younger brother straight is arguably the pick of the band. On the Waterfront won eight Oscars in 1955, although Bernstein lost to Dimitri Tiomkins The High and the Mighty. Still, at least he was a competitor.

Star Wars: John Williams

As with Ennio Morricone, Bernard Herrmann and Max Steiner, John Williams offers an embarrassment of riches when it comes to film music. Whether it’s his ominous two-note shark introduction in Jaws (1975) or the rising chords of Flying, from ET (1982) or, indeed, a host plus Williams is inextricably linked to some of modern cinema’s most memorable moments. . The Star Wars (1977) score, however, returns you to your seat as soon as the credits start rolling. Inspired in part by Gustav Holsts Jupiter, there is also a touch of Wagner in the grandiose symphonic overture that opens the film and catapults us into a universe far, far away while simultaneously taking us back to a world of myth and legend. The filmmaker, George Lucas, wanted a score reminiscent of the work of Steiner and his peers in their 1940s splendor. What he got delivered an emotional weight that elevated his space opera into a whole new realm.

A Streetcar Named Desire: Alex North

You don’t have to do much to spark Hollywood’s interest in jazz, for example, it only took about 50 years to pave the way as the first authentic American art form for that the powers that be finally command a full jazz – influenced note. Alex North used the conventional studio orchestra to compose Elia Kazans’ adaptation of the Tennessee Williams piece, but dug deep into the New Orleans setting for a jazzy sound that evoked smoky clubs and combos welded. He also alluded to the dirty licks between Blanche DuBois (Vivien Leigh) and her steamy brother-in-law, Stanley Kowalski (Marlon Brando). Boiling, indeed A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) has the dubious honor of being censored by the Catholic League of Decency based on its soundtrack. North would go on to score Stanley Kubricks Spartacus (1960) and Dr Strangelove (1964), among many others. Commissioned by Kubrick for the score of 2001: A Space Odyssey, North only discovered that his music had been scrapped in post-production when he attended the premiere.

Dances with Wolves: John Barry

The western delivered many memorable scores Dimitri Tiomkins High Noon (1952), Max Steiners The Searchers (1952) and Elmer Bernsteins The Magnificent Seven (1960), to name but three, but John Barrys Dances with Wolves (1990) tends to be overlooked. It may be because Barry will always be more associated with the James Bond theme as an eagle-eyed lawyer-type arranger, rather than a composer, but Dances with Wolves is a masterpiece. Silent work that establishes its stand with the plaintive opening movement, Looks Like a Suicide. The repeated motif of a solitary trumpet reminds us that the hero, John Dunbar (movie star and director, Kevin Costner) is a wandering military man in the wide open spaces of the Old West. The lush, romantic strings give us a sense of the expanse and emptiness of the Old West. Nominated that year for an Oscar, Barry beat out Randy Newman, John Williams and Maurice Jarre to win the laurels.

The sweet smell of success: Elmer Bernstein

A prolific composer for the cinema, with more than 150 titles to his credit, Elmer Bernstein (no connection with Leonard) deserves some mention. Only perversity or bias can explain (if not entirely excuse) our forgetting of The Man with the Golden Arm (1955), The Magnificent Seven (1960), To Kill a Mockingbird (1964) and My Left Foot (1989) for Sweet Smell of Success (1957), but Alexander Mackendricks’ thriller is a stone-cold noir classic that was something of a landmark, being the first time a film delivered two separate soundtracks, one of which featured one score influenced by Bernstein’s jazz, the other composed of tracks from the Chico Hamilton Quintet. (Hamilton and his quintet can be seen in the film as a nightclub house band.) A soundtrack that offers virtually every variation on the jazz eras, it ends with the sublime Concerto of Jazz Themes 16 minutes by uncompromising post-bop melody. .