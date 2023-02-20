‘Love Today’ Gets Bollywood Remake From Phantom, AGS





The hit Tamil-language romantic comedy “Love Today” will be remade in Hindi by Phantom Studios in association with its original producers AGS Entertainment. Directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, the Tamil film features Ranganathan in his acting debut, Sathyaraj, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Raveena Ravi and Ivana in the lead roles. The film followed two young lovers who are forced to swap phones for a day and the consequences of that. “Love Today” was produced for $605,000 and went on to gross $12 million. It is currently streaming on Netflix. Cast and crew details for the Hindi version have yet to be revealed. Phantom Studios was formerly Phantom Films, founded by renowned Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap (“Gangs of Wasseypur”) and his partners, directors and producers Vikramaditya Motwane (“Bhavesh Joshi Superhero”) Vikas Bahl (“Queen”) and producer Madhu Mantena (“Trapped”). Their seven-year partnership dissolved in 2018. Srishti Behl, a former director of international original films at Netflix India, is the CEO of Phantom Studios, which was formed last year. Behl said, “This entertaining look at love in today’s technological world is exactly the kind of authentic and provocative storytelling that Phantom Studios has always stood for. As we usher in a new era at Phantom Studios, we will continue to innovate with our stories and storytellers, creating engaging and relevant content for a diverse audience, delivered across all platforms. AGS Entertainment was established in 2006 by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh and Kalpathi S. Suresh and produced the hits “Santhosh Subramanium”, “Madrasapattinam”, “Anegan”, “Thani Oruvan” and “Bigil”. Archana Kalpathi, Creative Producer, AGS Entertainment, said: “With their reputation for always striving to produce great cinema, partnering with Phantom Studios was a no brainer and we look forward to working with them. production, we are constantly striving to explore new horizons and bring our audience the best in entertainment. “Love Today” is a project close to our hearts and we are delighted to be able to share this story with a wider audience. . The Hindi remake of “Love Today” is set to be released in early 2024.

