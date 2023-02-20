Bollywood star Anil Kapoor talks about Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Night Manager’ – The Hollywood Reporter

Anil Kapoor has never been afraid to take risks. The Indian cinema icon, among the most famous Bollywood stars in the West after starring in 24, Slumdog Millionaire And Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocolhas always sought to lead the way, first working in television long before it became acceptable to movie stars in India, and more recently taking on streaming platform projects.

Kapoor’s Last Attempt Is The Disney+ Hotstar Stream Original Limited Series The night manager, launched on the platform on February 17. Created by Sandeep Modi, the spy drama is an adaptation of John le Carré’s 1993 novel of the same name. The series tells the story of Shaan Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur), an Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates as the night manager of a luxury hotel in Bangladesh to keep an eye on arms dealer Shailendra “Shelly” Rungta (Kapoor). The thriller also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, Rukhsar Rehman and Saswata Chatterjee.

The Indian adaptation of Le Carré’s book takes the action to the subcontinent and the Middle East and is the second television adaptation after the Emmy-winning BBC series which was released in 2016 and starred Tom Hiddleston. as a night manager and Hugh Laurie as an arms dealer. .

The night manager is Kapoor’s return to episodic TV drama since his run on Fox’s phenomenal hit 24, and its latest Indian adaptation. Ahead of the show’s debut on Disney+ Hotstar, the ever-lovely Kapoor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his willingness to defy the conventions expected of Indian actors, his love for playing bad guys, the benefits of working with streamers, and his thoughts on a theatrical comeback for Bollywood.

You are a movie star and everyone knows you as a movie star. Is there still a bit of a blockage with the audience when you’re doing TV, or isn’t that such a problem now? And how was your involvement in The night manager arrive?

[No hangups] now earlier when i did 24, Of course. The first time I really did something for television was international. I did it 24 internationally with [Kiefer Sutherland] and Howard Gordon. At that time, everyone thought that I had made films and that I had been a movie star [so I can’t do television.] But I was very convinced because it’s an iconic show, I just wanted to be a part of it. I was a big fan of 24. After I did it, I talked to the writers and showrunner Howard and told him I wanted to do [the show] in India. And he said on one condition that I play Jack Bauer. Then he picked up his phone and talked to his friends about Fox and [we got it to India].

I thought it would be a cakewalk when [we took it to] India. It is 24, I do it. I kept going on all the platforms at the time, but everyone thought it was suicidal for me to do television, but I was convinced. So I went ahead and did two seasons. And then, the third season [didn’t happen]because the budgets were too large.

The night manager Brought to me by Disney+ Hotstar. I liked my role, the role of [the arms dealer Roper in the BBC version], played by Hugh Laurie. I did not see [the BBC version] before I was offered the role, but I saw it and loved it and thought I had to be a part of it. It’s something I’ve never done in the past.

Anil Kapoor in “The Night Manager” StarDisney+

Were you a fan of John le Carré before The night manager?

It was really my daughter Soonam Kapoor. There are a lot of roles that I talk to my kids about. Like, for example, working with Danny Boyle [on Slumdog Millionaire]. Of course, I was aware of Danny Boyle’s work. I told Soonam, ‘he did it The beach with DiCaprio,” and she said, “forget daddy DiCaprio, he did Trainspotting and you think about it without doing it!’ So when I told her that I had been offered this show, she had read the book, and she had seen the [BBC adaptation], then said, ‘Dad, this is fantastic. You have to do it.’

You play as an arms dealer in The night manager and he is a morally compromised person. I’m going to betray my ignorance of your full filmography a bit, but growing up I always saw you in movies playing the bad guy. You play the villain very, very well…

You won’t believe that when I travel abroad, they like to see me in this kind of character. Like when I did Slumdogor when i did Impossible missionpeople were very convinced by my performance [of playing a villain] [Laughs]. In India, of course, I played the conventional lead, the hero who is on the good side, always the good guy. The guy who loves his family sacrifices himself and in the end defeats the bad guy and catches the girl. That’s what I did for 40 years, most of the time. And love being that. At least my longevity proves it.

So which do you prefer to play? Do you prefer to play the villain or do you prefer to play the hero?

To be honest, I go with my gut. I’m ready to sink my teeth into anything exciting. Playing those kind of characters like Shelly Rungta, he’s supposed to be the worst man alive of course, but he’s a family, man, he’s lovely. He sees the end is going to be doomed, but he’s still faithful. He is a nice and friendly guy. He loves the finer things in life, loves power. So I think for an actor, all of that [layers] in a role is very, very exciting.

You work with Disney+ Hotstar and recently made two movies with Netflix, so you’ve worked a lot with streaming companies. Are you comfortable in this space now?

I am very comfortable. For me, it should be: I like my role, I like my director, I like the script. Because it’s the same thing, you know, on sets. All right. So I did AK vs. AK and I did thaar for Netflix, both of which have been very well received internationally. Both got good reviews.

Do you think working with streamers gives you much more international exposure?

I think it depends on the content. It doesn’t matter what it is. If you make a good movie, then it will fly. So yes, of course he [is easier now], a click of a button and it will be distributed in 200 countries, it is a huge advantage and the word of mouth is faster. When you make films, you release in a few theaters, go to festivals, become popular and build the brand, and then release the film more widely. SO [streaming] is faster. And I think that’s great for all of us actors, it’s great for the technicians, for the writers, the directors, you know, if they, if they can get their work out there and it shows everywhere.

Kapoor plays an arms dealer in ‘The Night Manager’ StarDisney+

So I was going to ask you a more general question about the return of Bollywood. South Indian movies like RRR have been very successful globally, and they’re being rewarded in the West and things like that, but Bollywood was kind of left behind until Shah Rukh Khan’s last movie. Do you think Bollywood is on its way back to where it was?

I think these are all fixes that happen in business. Sometimes a platform works well, and sometimes a part of the country, where the talent is, suddenly goes out. Some of the filmmakers will be from the South, they will make phenomenal films, and they will become big hits. Sometimes there are phenomenal things [filmmakers] of West Bengal. I’ve been in this business for over four decades, so I’ve seen this kind of situation [before]. As long as they’re Indian films, I’m very proud of them, and I’m very happy about them. Sometimes [South Indian cinema] is fine, and sometimes [Bollywood] do good. At the moment, for example, [Shah Rukh Khan’s] Pathane is doing exceptionally well… the whole atmosphere and energy has completely changed in Bollywood and the Indian film industry.

Do you think there has been a return to the theatrical experience in India? Obviously you’ve been working with streamers lately…

Everyone is worried about it, but you have to be very [careful]you have to understand what is going to work theatrically… So there are certain times when [it makes sense to go streaming]. For example, when [Netflix film AK vs AK] was introduced to me, Vikramaditya Motwane and I is the filmmaker, we decided [to go streaming]. There were production companies that wanted to buy the movie or finance the movie so we could release it theatrically. But we both made the decision we had to [take it to a streaming platform].

Like when I was doing TV, I was one of the main early mainstream actors to do a Netflix Original. Now, of course, there are others. It was a very, very intentional decision… You never know what movie will fly and what will come back, but you have to make some practical decisions, some decisions, that are not so risky for all the people who put in the time and money.

The night manager is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

The interview has been edited for length and clarity.