Bollywood star Zeenat Aman talks about her return to the big screen





Since making her Instagram debut, veteran actress Zeenat Aman hasn’t stopped talking about her personal and professional life. On Sunday, the ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ actress opened up about whether or not she is making a return to the big screen.

Taking to Instagram, Zeenat wrote a lengthy note, which read, “There has been speculation that my presence here is the precursor to my return to the big screen. I am a notoriously private person, and I guess this sudden sharing got tongues wagging.The truth is, I’ve been in the public eye since I was 16 and have known the dangers of being misquoted, taken out of context, censored, and gossiped about. Now, as a 70-year-old, I take the opportunity to reflect on my life and career in my own words. That too without any pressure from managers, studios or brands.”

She added, “I don’t, per se, plan on returning to the big screen, but I’m not closing that door either. Creativity doesn’t retreat, and I’d love to sink my teeth into a nuanced character and I am of course well aware that such roles for older women are rare and remote. A few days ago I read the Annenberg Foundation study which analyzed 1,000 Hollywood films released between 2007 and 2017. They found that less than 25% of women on screen were over 40. Indian film industry numbers are unlikely to be much better. Zeenat shared that she was learning lingo online. “So in short, I’m nurturing optimism, not expectations. In the meantime, my sons are helping me understand online lingo. I just learned what a ‘thirst trap’ is!” she continued. On Friday, Zeenat talked about embracing gray hair. She also talked about society’s stereotypical notion and the standards it sets for a woman’s beauty. She shared a photo clicked by her son Zahaan Khan. She is sitting in a garden. While she has her back to the camera, the photo is visible for her “silver bob” which she talked about in her caption. “As women, we are told that our social value lies in youth and physical beauty. If not explicitly, then in a thousand subliminal ways. This is especially true for the entertainment industry. as we age, men receive gravity but women receive sympathy at best,” she wrote. Zeenat revealed that she “was initially reluctant to stop dyeing my hair, and was strongly advised against it. Some supporters even said it would negatively impact my job opportunities.” “It wasn’t until I reflected on my own hesitations that I realized I really didn’t care to buttress the idolatry of our society’s youth. Being young is wonderful. , but being old too. It thrills me to see more and more silver-haired women (of all ages) challenging the status quo,” she added. Zeenat is best known for starring in movies such as ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’, ‘Don’, ‘Yaadon ki Baraat’, ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’, ‘Qurbani, Dostana’, ‘Dharam Veer’ among others.

