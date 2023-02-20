The Cast and Creator of All Creatures Great and Small Season 3 Finale

Go behind the scenes of All creatures big and smallthe most emotional episode to date, the season 3 finale. Callum Woodhouse (Tristan Farnon), Nicholas Ralph (James Herriot), Samuel West (Siegfried Farnon) and head writer and executive producer Ben Vanstone share their insights about the powerful and ultimately heartwarming Heartbreaker.

Contains major spoilers from episode 7.

On Tristan’s Christmas Speech: Callum Woodhouse I don’t like to say too many pretentious things, because sometimes when I see people talking, I’m like, “Oh, come on, get a room. Stop that.” But that speech, I remember we had it maybe two or three weeks before we filmed it, and I don’t think in all the time leading up to that I managed to read it from start to finish without crying. And I remember saying to someone, “I don’t know if I’m going to be able to learn it, because every time I try to learn, I end up crying and have to go to the toilet to manage, so I had a hard time learning it, because it made me so emotional. In doing it, I don’t think I let emotion dictate the scene, because it was so beautifully written that you just have to say the words, and it’s delusional, because the words are beautiful. But I think because I had spent so much time getting emotional about it, maybe everything was bubbling under the surface, which I think made it more heartfelt.

On Tristan’s Christmas Speech: Samuel West One of the pleasures of playing Siegfried is that he’s not as old or as bogged down as he thinks, and there are people around him, mainly Mrs Hall and Tristan, but also, in their own way, James and Helen, who are constantly reinventing his idea of ​​what people are. And watching someone who thought they were slightly frozen and stuck thaw out in moments of heat, is, I think, a real treat. Siegfried and Tristan’s father was not a generous man, and I am absolutely certain that none of Siegfried’s parents ever told him they loved him, although he may have felt it. I tell my kids I love them twice a day and they’re probably sick of it, but I’d rather they be bored than wait 60 years to hear it. I cry over everything. I am desperate. Every time they say, “When was the last time you cried and why?” I say to myself “20 minutes ago”. To say something about the way Cal played this scene is that two people trying not crying is always much more moving.

Saying Goodbye: Nicholas Ralph It’s quite a seismic shift in this little world of Skeldale House. James loses his drinking partner, his buddy, his best mate, his brother, and loses him in some circumstance where he goes to war. This in itself is a very frightening thing, so he worries about his companion, thinking will he see him again? and all that kind of stuff. And he’s proud of Tristan, for taking it upon himself to step out of Siegfried’s shadow. He is therefore uncertain, worried and proud too. It was absolutely a mix of emotions.

Saying Goodbye: Samuel West What goes through his mind is “May he be safe, may he be safe.” How does a parent feel when someone leaves home? “Just write to me and tell me you’re okay, once in a while.” He says, “I’m proud of you. It’s old and young, isn’t it? They have to fight, and if one of them doesn’t give in, then the other has to go and make a living somewhere else. But also, it goes with the love of Siegfried and with his hope for his safety.

About Tristan and Siegfried Saying Goodbye: Ben Vanstone Siegfried and Tristan are ill-equipped to have a relationship. They have this father-son relationship forced upon them, and Siegfried isn’t particularly capable of being that for Tristan, and Tristan isn’t particularly capable of accepting him as a father. So right off the bat they’re sort of doomed, but they’re trying to figure it out. Siegfried’s response to this is always “be me” and Tristan actually wanna being Siegfried, but it annoys Siegfried, and they end up in a pretty impossible situation for themselves in terms of who they are as people. I think they both need to learn that actually, maybe we can’t fix this. The best thing Tristan needs is to find out who he is, rather than fulfill Siegfried’s expectations. So, in addition to Siegfried realizing he can’t protect Tristan, it’s also about realizing that the best thing for Tristan is probably to be unprotected, and to go fly and leave the nest. At the root of their whole story for me was this idea that they would get to a point and I think I told Sam and Callum when reading the very first episode they would hopefully get to , to a point where they could kiss. When that happens is after that outing, where they were able to be honest with each other and get out some of these deep things that were holding them back, while coming to terms with each other about what it must be, even if it is really very sad. And I think that’s a particularly British thing, that to avoid getting too deep with our emotions, we might turn a moment into a joke or do something funny to make someone laugh, it feels like it’s kind of a slight defense mechanism, especially for these two, who aren’t particularly good at showing their feelings. So when they get to that moment of their hug that was set up, knowing that we were going to have that moment down the line, in series 1 episode 4 where they part ways and Siegfried reaches out to shake hand, and they basically decide that they are not go give me a hug, it seemed real that Tristan would have racked up a bar bill. (And knowing he might leave, I think he’d probably keep the money in his pocket!) Yes, they’ve changed and grown, but also, underneath, there are fundamentals in this relationship that remain the same. . So there’s a little moment where, after Tristan mentions the bar bill, Siegfried kind of smiles at him and Sam plays that brilliantly where you see a little moment where Siegfried is gloating over his brother’s character. It’s normally the kind of thing he would blame her for, but he actually appreciates her for all her little quirks and flaws, and loves her for that too. It was really nice writing this episode.

Departure from Tristan on the train: Callum Woodhouse I remember that day I felt very good. It’s just such a beautiful ending, an absolute hurricane of emotions. That’s why he cries and smiles, he is upset to leave his brother, but he finally understood that he wanted. At the same time, he’s also figured out what he thinks is the right next step for him, which is, again, a positive thing. But to do that, he has to leave everyone he loves behind, so there’s only a hurricane going on in there, really.