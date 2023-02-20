Andrew Lloyd Webber has written a new composition for the coronation of Charles III : NPR







. Eddie Mulholland/AP

Eddie Mulholland/AP LONDON Andrew Lloyd Webber, the English composer who created the scores for hit musicals such as ‘Cats’, ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ and ‘Evita’, wrote the coronation anthem of King Charles III, in adapting a piece of church music that encourages singers to make a “joyful noise”. Webber’s work is one of a dozen new pieces commissioned by Charles for the grand occasion which will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. It includes lyrics adapted from Psalm 98 and is composed specifically for the Abbey Choir and Organ. “I hope my anthem reflects this joyful occasion,” Webber said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace. The program for the king’s coronation ceremony includes older music and new compositions as the palace seeks to blend traditional and modern elements that reflect the realities of modern Britain. New pieces have been composed by artists with roots in the four constituent nations of the UK, as well as the Commonwealth and foreign countries that have sent so many to its shores. The service will include works by William Byrd (15431623), George Frideric Handel (16851759), Edward Elgar (18571934), Henry Walford Davies (18691941), William Walton (19021983), Hubert Parry (18481918) and Ralph Vaughan Williams (18721958) , whose music has featured in previous coronations, as well as a piece by contemporary Welsh composer Karl Jenkins. There will also be new works by Sarah Class, Nigel Hess, Paul Mealor, Tarik O’Regan, Roxanna Panufnik, Shirley J. Thompson, Judith Weir, Roderick Williams and Debbie Wiseman. “The decision to combine the old and the new reflects the cultural breadth of the times we live in,” said Andrew Nethsingha, organist and choirmaster at Westminster Abbey. “Coronations have taken place at Westminster Abbey since 1066. It has been a privilege to collaborate with Her Majesty in selecting fine musicians and accessible and communicative music for this grand occasion,” Nethsingha said. In all, six orchestral commissions, five choral commissions and an organ commission spanning classical, sacred, film, television and musical genres were created for the coronation. The program will also include personal touches, including a musical tribute to Charles’ late father, Prince Philip, born a Greek prince. The new monarch has requested Greek Orthodox music, which will be performed by the Byzantine Chant Ensemble. While details on some items are being kept under wraps, one anthem is sure to be part of the service: Handel’s “Zadok the Priest.” The anthem, with its robust chorus of “God Save the King”, has been played at every coronation since it was commissioned for the coronation of King George II in 1727.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/02/19/1158193011/andrew-lloyd-webber-has-written-a-new-composition-for-charles-iiis-coronation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos