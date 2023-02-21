Artists, staff and fans on edge as uncertainty surrounds SM Entertainment

The girl group’s aespas album has been canceled and SHINees Key can’t hold solo concerts: the ongoing kerfuffle around SM Entertainment may be a source of unease for shareholders, but for artists, staff and fans, agony is more than just pain.

The conflict between HYBE, SM Entertainments founder Lee Soo-man and co-CEO Lee Sung-su escalates with each new revelation of what turns out to be one of the most messy tax evasion cases in history. Korea by the founder, casting a shadow over the future of what was once the country’s biggest K-pop company.

Artists are agitated, staff are enraged, and fans are desperate.

I have no idea what’s going on, artist Park Myung-soo said on a radio show Friday. It is complicated. But I just hope the artists don’t get hurt and can perform on stage. I worry about young artists. I just want everything to calm down.

Singer Key described the atmosphere at the agency as volatile.

I want to organize a performance more than anyone, he said with a sigh during a live session with fans on February 13 after the release of his solo album Killer. But who can I ask to get an encore gig? I have no idea. Society is so unstable right now.

SM Entertainment was founded in 1995 as one of the first pop music agencies of the era, when music in the genre was considered superficial or simply shoddy. Its founder Lee, born in 1952, was himself an active singer in the 70s and 80s and is considered a key figure in the birth of K-pop.

Many firsts have been awarded to SM Entertainment and its artists, such as when BoA became the first K-pop artist to succeed in the Japanese market, TVXQ the first boy group to solidify the sense of fandom in K-pop , girl group aespa the first K-pop group debuted with both human and virtual members, and the agency itself became the first-ever K-pop company to go public on the Korea Exchange in 2000.

Titles aside, the influence of SM artists on the entertainment scene was strong enough to create a legacy unparalleled in the industry, so much so that SM Entertainment artists and staff refer to themselves as Pink Blood. , to have the same color as the company logo in their veins.

HYBE, the company founded by Bang Si-hyuk in 2005 as Big Hit Entertainment, is relatively late on the scene as its presence went largely unnoticed until BTS made their massive breakthrough on the US Billboard music charts. in 2017.

There had been rumors that Bang wanted to buy SM Entertainment to develop HYBE for years, but founder Lee had rejected the option until this month, when SM’s board decided to take over. associate with Kakao and permanently remove Lees’ influence from SM Entertainment.

I had been filled with pride while working here, but now it fell apart in the blink of an eye, read a comment by an SM Entertainment employee posted on Blind, an anonymous online forum where users must verify their profession with their company email address.

Other comments posted on Blind agreed: I feel like SM’s lore and history is being denied, I’m afraid people will stop seeing us as an independent entertainment company and if HYBE buys us, then we’ll just become another HYBE label, they read.

A total of 208 employees of SM Entertainment, a significant portion of the total 559 employees last September, gathered under a coalition on Friday and issued a statement opposing HYBE’s purchase of the company’s shares.

Former chief producer Lee Soo-man sold his shares to a competitor he belittled and fled when his illegal tax evasion was exposed, the statement said. We will protect the cultural diversity of K-pop and the unique identity of SM Entertainment. SM Entertainments culture cannot be subject to HYBE capital.

Lee Soo-man ditched SM and Pink Blood, but we’ll stay here at [the companys headquarters in] Seoul Forest and protect SM and Pink Blood, the statement concluded.

According to co-CEO Lee Sung-su, Lee Soo-man’s personal greed led to the deterioration not only of the company’s bottom line, but also of its artists’ music. Girl group aespa was supposed to release a new album on February 20, but it was canceled due to Lee Soo-man’s “greed and stubbornness ruining the concept,” according to the CEO.

“Since last year, Lee Soo-man has been hosting a K-pop festival led by the idea of ​​planting trees,” the co-CEO said in a YouTube video uploaded last Thursday. “He suddenly started rooting for sustainability [] And he ordered aespa, whose concept is so well presented and clear, to sing a song with the idea of ​​planting trees.”

“The lyrics contained words such as ‘just sustainability, bring down the temperature, cohabitation, greening’, which made the Aespa members so sad that they burst into tears,” he continued. “We, the co-CEOs, could not accept the content that no one agreed with and decided to cancel it for the good of Aespa.”

Some fans chose to poke fun at the news with jokes, parodying Aespas hit 2021 Next Level (2021) remake to posts reading I’m on the next shovel. Photos of the girls photoshopped into tree planting images have also been circulating online.

However, this is more than a joke for other fans.

It’s sad to think that all the weird themes SM artists had to pull off were due to Lee Soo-man’s old man’s greed, said 23-year-old Yu, who has been supporting SM Entertainment artists for a long time. Kakao has so many different businesses, so it’s worrying. But if HYBE takes over, Lee Soo-man could still have an influence on the company, which is also worrying.

I don’t care who takes over, as long as Lee Soo-man is out of the picture, said another fan who wished to remain anonymous.

Fans of HYBE artists aren’t happy either.

Can you please focus on the artists you already have? Do you seriously think that HYBE and SM artists will mix? and HYBE won’t stop until there is no agency other than HYBE in Korea, according to some online reports.

HYBE promised to guarantee that SM Entertainment would keep their own colors as much as possible. The company’s slate of candidates for the new Board of Directors focused on financial and political experts, remaining true to HYBE’s professed intentions of ensuring the maximum level of independence for SM Entertainment.

We respect SM’s legacy, HYBE CEO Park Ji-won said during a meeting with employees on Feb. 14. We will guarantee the independence of SMs. HYBE has already proven [the efficacy] of the multi-tag system.

