Outreach Program Brings Local Theater to UMN Students – The Minnesota Daily





On Stage, a nonprofit founded by a UMN alumnus, hopes to attract younger audiences to local theater performances.

Cole Bursch Lucas Erickson founded On Stage and visited an environmental science class on February 8 to discuss environmental issues in Mlimas Tale.

On Stage, founded by University of Minnesota alumnus Lucas Erickson, is engaging in on-campus theater outreach programs this semester, hoping to spark young audiences’ interest in theater. On Stage focuses on partnering with small theater companies to reach a larger audience. The plays they choose to discuss with students are often related to common social, cultural and political issues, according to their mission statement. For students and young people, I think there are a lot of things that push young audiences to go to the theatre. First, is it even relevant to them and their lives? Erickson said. Were just trying to make some sort of connection to their personal lives so they might go see some local theater live. There are many reasons why local plays struggle to find theater audiences, according to Qiuxia Welch, director of marketing, communications and reception for the university’s theater and dance arts program. In a world where people have countless forms of entertainment at their fingertips, convincing them to leave their homes and attend a live theater performance can be difficult, Welch said. One of On Stages’ educators, Wendy Knox, artistic director of the Frank Theater in south Minneapolis, said she hopes On Stage will invite new audiences to not only enjoy theater, but also learn from it. . On Stage strives to engage students in the idea that theater is not just entertainment, but can help us understand and explore the questions we have about the world we live in. Theater can be as useful for the study of environmental science as it is for history, for example, Knox says. In a university environmental science class on February 8, On Stage discussed environmental issues in Mlimas Tale. The 2018 play written by New York playwright Lynn Nottage follows the illegal trade in elephant ivory in Kenya. Students moved through sections of the classroom based on their views on hunting animals for sport and held discussions about poaching, environmental ethics and the ivory trade. As the students of the Environmental Science course learned about Mlimas Tale and how local theater companies operate in the Twin Cities, they began to engage more energetically with Erickson and Knox throughout the course period. At the end of the activity, Erickson said a student approached him to voice his opinion on the Mlimas Tale characters, saying they were too shy to speak out loud during the activity. Erickson said he found this moment particularly touching. I thought it was cool that whatever we did could cause this student to say something to me that he wouldn’t normally say, he said.

