The ‘Hill Street Blues’ actress was 83 – The Hollywood Reporter

Barbara Bosson, who received Emmy nominations for five straight years for her turn as divorcee Fay Furillo in the acclaimed NBC drama Hill Street Blues, co-created by her then-husband Steven Bochco, has died. She was 83 years old.

Bosson died Saturday in Los Angeles, her son, director-producer Jesse Bochco, announced.

The actress was also known for her work on three ABC series: as the divorced boss of John Ritter’s San Francisco police inspector in the 1987-89 comedy-drama Hoopermanas Mayor of Los Angeles on the 1990 musical drama Cop Rock and as prosecutor Miriam Grasso on the 1995-97 legal drama murder one. All three shows were also co-created by Bochco.

She and Bochco first met when they attended Carnegie-Mellon University in Pittsburgh in the 1960s, and they were married from 1970 until their divorce in 1997. He died in April 2018 in the age of 74 after a battle with leukemia.

Bosson starred as Needy Fay, Captain Frank Furillo’s (Daniel J. Travanti) ex-wife and mother of their son, in the first five seasons of MTM Productions. Hill Street Blues. She landed an Emmy-nominated supporting actress after each of the show’s first five seasons (1981-85) as her character evolved.

“All the time I played Fay, I wiggled Steve around to make Fay something besides a whiny kvetch,” she said in a 1985 interview with United Press International. “It took two years to convince him that Fay should be the victims’ lawyer. She herself was a victim.

After the fifth season, Bochco was fired by MTM after refusing to cut costs and cut storylines. Bosson would be out soon Hill Street Blues moreover, he quit after filming three episodes of season six.

“I’m very sad about what they’re doing with Fay. The new producers don’t like the character,” she said. said in another interview from 1985. “Before, my husband always wrote his scenes. I stayed after he left because I wanted my career to be separate from his. People have always made sarcastic remarks about me being on the show because of Steven.

Bosson was born November 1, 1939, in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, and grew up in the nearby mining town of Belle Vernon. She and her family moved to Florida and she graduated from Boca Ciega High School in Gulfport in 1957.

Bosson was accepted into Carnegie-Mellon’s drama department but couldn’t afford tuition, so she moved to New York and worked as a secretary for the American Conservatory Theater and as a Playboy bunny while taking acting classes with Herbert Berghof and Milton Katselas.

“I put up with a lot of mocking men so I could study acting,” Bosson said. said THE Saint-Petersburg timetable in 1990.

Finally able to pay for her studies, she enrolled at Carnegie-Mellon at the age of 26. There she meets Bochco and two future Hill Street Blues teammates, Bruce Weitz and Charles Haid.

Over the course of a summer, Bosson joined San Francisco improv troupe The Committee, where she performed alongside Howard Hesseman, Peter Bonerz and Mel Stewart, then appeared as a nurse in Bullit (1968).

In Los Angeles, she reconnected with Bochco, now an up-and-coming writer for Universal Television, and they married in 1970. (His marriage to Gabrielle Levin, the daughter of a Hollywood lawyer, had ended in divorce .)

Bosson appeared in Mom (1974) and on Delvecchio And McMillan and his wife – two shows her husband wrote for – then was cast in 1976 as an assistant to a young crime solver (Dennis Dugan) on Richie Brockelman, Private Investigatora short-lived NBC show created by Bochco and Stephen J. Cannell.

Bosson also appeared in Capricorn One (1977) and The Last Starfighter (1984) and on series such as Mannix, Ironside, Hotel, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and three other Bochco series: LA Law, Civil war And Blue NYPD. She received a final Emmy nomination, for her work on murder onein 1996.

Survivors also include his daughter with Bochco, Melissa and two grandchildren.

In a 1985 interview with the Los Angeles TimesBosson recognized that she landed her famous Hill Street Blues role due to his relationship with Bochco, who often employed friends and family. But, she added, “It pains me to believe that maybe all that was good was due to Steven.”