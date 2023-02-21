Arts, culture and entertainment for the week of February 20





LANSING, Michigan. There are many fun and interesting events happening throughout central Michigan. Here is your ACE report. Lauren Desberg Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Riley Mulherkar

On Tuesday, the Wharton Center presents Jazz At Lincoln Center Songs We Love, a journey through the first 50 years of vocal jazz. Under the musical direction of trumpeter Riley Mulherkar, three guest singers join a group of New York’s top jazz artists. Combining their distinct talents, the band will take you through four decades of music beginning with early 1920s blues and jazz and ending in the early 1950s with nods to Ma Rainey, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland and many more. Tickets are still available. Wednesday night begins the LCC performing arts presentation of “Do You Feel Anger”? Kevin W. Fowler Do you feel angry? It’s a new adult comedy about a recently hired empathy coach at a debt collection agency. The employees are cold and insensitive to everyone, giving the empathy coach a run for his money. Director Paige Tufford says it’s a hilarious play dealing with many everyday issues. At first she thinks it’s only fair that they joke with her because of the things that come out of their mouths. It’s impossible for a human to say something like that,” Tufford said. another person’s emotions. And the playwright centers it in the workplace, which I think is perfect because, you know, we can all relate to that. “Do you feel angry?” has performances all week through this Sunday at the LCC Black Box Theater, located in the Gannon Building on the LCC’s main campus. Downtown Lansing, Inc. Lansing Winter Festival This Saturday, Lansings Winterfest continues downtown. The city continues to be a world of winter wonderland for the whole family to enjoy. From 4 to 8 p.m. at Rotary Park, there will be kayak races, euchre tournaments, live music and other winter fun and games. Music by Columbia Artists WINGS: Dublin Iris Dance On Saturday night at Jacksons Potter Center, a new show titled WINGS: Dublin Irish Dance takes center stage. WINGS is an Irish dance production created in Ireland by a critically acclaimed artistic team. WINGS features exquisite Irish dancers and world champions as well as Ireland’s finest musical and vocal performers like no other show in its genre. The show promises to delight audiences with its transformative emotional energy and imaginative design. Tickets are still available. This is a brief overview of arts, culture and entertainment this week. Whatever you do, I hope you succeed. Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News website . For more news in your area, go to In Your Neighborhood page on our website . Stay connected with us anytime, anywhere. Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closures, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecast. Follow us on twitter Like us on facebook

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox47news.com/news/state/arts-culture-and-entertainment-for-the-week-of-feb-20-26-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos