10 K-Dramas That Deserve A Hollywood Adaptation

There’s no denying that Korean entertainment is gaining more and more attention in Tinseltown, thanks to globalization and the ever-dynamic internet. The overnight success of squid game and korean movie Parasite winning an Oscar are just a few indicators of South Korean entertainment taking the world by storm. With discussions on the Netflix K-Drama Extraordinary Prosecutor Wooh getting a still-running American remake, the popularity of K-Dramas grew exponentially.





The growth is bilateral, with Life on Mars And Combinations be adapted into K-Dramas and the good doctor on a Western TV show. But beyond the chosen ones, there are plenty of K-Dramas worthy of getting a Hollywood adaptation, stat.

1 “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim” (2018)

When his nine-year-old assistant decides to get up and leave one day, CEO Lee Young Joon (Seo Joun Park) is perplexed. Determined to make her secretary and the love of her life, Kim Mi So (Min Young Park), stay, he does everything he can to make her fall in love with him until he realizes that true love is about setting people free and hoping they’ll stay. But even as they navigate their newfound romance, ghosts from their past continue to haunt them.

With quirky characters and a sweet romantic story, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim would be a hit with American audiences, making the show perfect for a Hollywood adaptation.

2 ‘Itaewon Class’ (2020)

After being imprisoned for attempted assault, former inmate Park Sae Ro Yi (Seo Joun Park) decides to open a bar, the Danbam, in Itaewon. But, not equipped to operate it, he enlists the help of his friends and Jo Yi Seo (Kim Da Mi). Together they show up, turning their modest bar into the number one bar in Itaewon while taking down the ruthless CEO who landed him in jail in the first place.

A serious underdog story with wholesome characters and an intoxicating plot, Itaewon-class is a story of passion and commitment, where the determination of the characters will increase yours. A must-have watch for budding entrepreneurs, Itaewon-class would become a popular drama in English.

Eun Dan Oh (Kim Hye Yoon) is a high school student at a prestigious academy. One day, by chance, she discovers that she is just a character in a comic strip called Secret. His friends and their school are part of a comic book fantasy world. Dan Oh is an additional character, engaged to a guy who hates her guts and, worse, she has terminal heart disease. Fed up with the sadness in her life, she decides to write her own story, but it may come at a cost she won’t see coming.

Based on the webtoon July found by chance, extraordinary you is a heartwarming story of determination and choice in life, and its unique premise would appeal to American audiences.

4 “Nevertheless” (2021)

After being heartbroken by the love of her life, Yoo Na Bi (Han So Hee) gave up on love and decided to just focus on getting her art degree. But when emotionally unavailable, Park Jae Eon (Song Kang) joins his college, their paths keep crossing. When Jae Eon pursues her relentlessly, Na Bi feels herself falling in love with him. The only problem? He explicitly stated that he would never commit to a relationship.

Nonetheless, a gritty tale of love, angst, and betrayal is a newer concept for K-Dramas, which makes it all the more special and adaptable. The story is so unique and intoxicating that it keeps viewers hooked and wanting more.

5 ‘Strong woman go bong soon’ (2017)

Apparently a small and cute woman, Do Bong (Bo Young Park) possesses the strength to put Superman to shame. But his dream in life is not to conquer a superhero. Instead, she wants to develop video games. So when she is offered to be the bodyguard of the CEO of a video game production company, she does not hesitate to accept the position. But the terms of her offer letter never mentioned falling in love with her boss.

A strong woman soon makes a bang is a show where the heroine is not a damsel in distress but rather saves the hero. Do Bong’s uplifting nature resonates with women in the modern world and would be the perfect candidate for a Hollywood remake.

6 “It’s Okay to Disagree” (2020)

Moon Gang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun) is a psychiatric ward guard who lives with his autistic older brother, Moon Sang Tae (oh my boy). They have been constantly on the move since Sang Tae witnessed their mother’s murder. One day, Gang Tae meets selfish and antisocial children’s book writer Ko Moon Young (Seo Yeaji). But when they all end up in the fictional town of Seongjin, where they all grew up, there might be a chance these outcasts belong together.

Only a few shows are able to capture the essence of sensitive topics like mental health as accurately as It’s okay not to be welland its Hollywood adaptation would pave the way for acceptance of such issues and their real-life implications.

7 “The Heirs” (2013)

Kim Tan (Lee Min Ho) is the heir of a large Korean conglomerate, Jeguk Group. After being exiled to the United States by his older brother, Tan meets Cha Eun Sang (Park Shin Hye), who goes there to look for his sister. Although he is engaged to Yoo Rachel (Kim Ji Won), Tan falls in love with Eun Sang. It is not until they return to Korea that they realize that she is his maid’s daughter. Their love is doomed, but can these two find each other?

A sweet but poignant love story between teenagers, The heirs is a typical rich boy and poor girl story that would steal the hearts of everyone in the world.

8 “Crash Landing on You” (2019–2020)

When a paragliding accident leads South Korean entrepreneur and chaebol heiress Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin) to land in North Korea, she is convinced that she will never return home. Until a North Korean elite, Ri Jeong Hyeok (Hyun Bin), finds her while on patrol and saves her. He promises to take her back soon, but he has to keep her hidden, especially from Cho Cheol Gang (Oh Man Seok), which seeks to unmask him.

A fan favorite star-crossed lovers story, Crash landing on you, takes something dangerous and illegal and shows how love can make it beautiful. It would resonate with hopeless romantic Americans and make for a remarkable remake.

9 ‘Vincenzo’ (2021)

An action-packed roller coaster, Vincenzo follows a Korean Italian, Vincenzo Cassano (Song Joong Ki), born into a Mafia family. Vincenzo is a ruthless Italian mafia lawyer and consigliere who leaves for Korea after his dead boss’ son betrays him. Vincenzo strikes the perfect balance of humor, thrill, and an adrenaline rush that keeps fans glued to their seats.

The show allows all the characters to breathe and their growth is well cataloged. Additionally, the show doesn’t take itself too seriously, which is relatively new to the genre but is a welcome change. Vincenzo’s Hollywood adaptation would undoubtedly be a huge hit.

ten ‘W: Two Worlds’ (2016)

When Oh Yeon Joo (Han Hyo Joo), a surgeon in South Korea, learns that his father mysteriously disappears while drawing the latest issue of Oits webtoon, in which the main character, Kang Chul (Lee Jong Suk), was to die, she embarks on a quest that will lead her into the world of webtoons and force her to choose between her father and the love of her life.

While K-Dramas are mostly famous for their chaebol stories and romantic themes, W: two worlds takes two steps forward and merges sci-fi with contemporary romance in an alternate reality that can’t stop staring that takes viewers on a ride.

