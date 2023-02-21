Eminently recognizable Jewish comedian and actor Richard Belzer dies at 78





(JTA) Richard Belzer was not only a tough Jew who rose from a troubled childhood to the top of his field, he played one on television. Belzer, who died Sunday at age 78, was a familiar face due to his longtime roles on Homicide: Life on the Streets, Law and Order: SVU and other TV shows. In each of these series, he played an alleged Jewish detective named John Munch whose biography significantly overlapped with Belzers’. Belzer was born in 1944 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and had what he described as a difficult childhood. His mother was violent; his father and brother would both die by suicide. (Another family member would eventually succeed: his cousin Henry Winkler, the actor.) He joined the army but was discharged after less than a year. Belzer then tried to break through as an actor and comedian in New York, but even though he became familiar with the leaders of the comedy community, his career didn’t take off until he was almost 50. years, when he landed the first of what would be hundreds of appearances as Munch, a wry, conspiracy-obsessed detective. Belzer’s Jewish identity was rarely a central part of his public persona, though it was integrated into his cast and characters. An exception came twice when he was criticized for giving a Nazi salute as part of a joke. I’m a Jewish comedian, and there’s this new thing called satire, irony and historical reference, he said in response to criticism from the Anti-Defamation League in 2012. To say that a Jew cannot make this gesture as [an] tribute to [Charlie] Chaplins’ masterpiece The Great Dictator is like Muslim extremists killing a cartoonist for denigrating Mohammed in his art. Belzer died at his home in the south of France, where he first bought a house with the settlement money after being dropped on the head by professional wrestler Hulk Hogan. A friend who announced his death said he had suffered many physical ailments in recent years; he noted that Belzer’s last words were, appropriately, F you, motherfer.

