Entertainment
What is a brain aneurysm? The vessel rupture that left actor Tom Sizemore in critical condition | UK News
Actor Tom Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm.
His manager described the situation as “wait and see” with the 61 years old in intensive care.
What is a brain aneurysm, how are they treated and what is the outlook for patients?
What is a brain aneurysm?
An aneurysm is a bulge in a blood vessel caused by a weakness in the wall of the blood vessel.
As blood passes through the weakened blood vessel, the blood pressure causes a small area to swell outward like a balloon.
The Brain Aneurysm Foundation in the United States compares it to a weak spot on the inner tube of a bicycle tire.
Because the walls of the artery are thin, the aneurysm is at risk of bursting.
What happens when a brain aneurysm bursts?
The first symptom is normally an agonizing headache.
It has been described as a “thunderclap headache”, according to the NHS, similar to a sudden blow to the head.
Other possible symptoms include vomiting, pain when looking at the light, loss of consciousness, and stiff neck.
When an aneurysm ruptures, blood rushes into the space between the skull and the brain.
This is called a hemorrhage or hemorrhagic stroke and is considered a medical emergency.
What are the symptoms of an unruptured brain aneurysm?
Unruptured brain aneurysms normally have no symptoms.
However, they sometimes cause symptoms if they are particularly large or press against tissue or nerves inside the brain.
Symptoms can include visual disturbances, pain above or around the eye, numbness or weakness on one side of the face, and difficulty with speech, memory and concentration, according to the NHS.
How are brain aneurysms treated?
Not all aneurysms are at risk of rupture. When an unruptured aneurysm is considered low risk, it will usually be monitored rather than treated because the risk of surgery often outweighs the benefit.
An aneurysm that is at risk of bursting or that has already burst can be treated with surgical coiling or clipping.
Coiling involves packing the aneurysm with a series of platinum coils that are threaded from the patient’s groin.
The coils prevent more blood from flowing into the aneurysm and pressing against the weakened walls.
Surgical clipping involves removing a section of the skull and placing a metal clip over the “neck” of the aneurysm to prevent blood from flowing into it.
The same treatments are used for aneurysms that have already burst.
Who is at risk of having a brain aneurysm?
Brain aneurysms can develop in anyone at any age, but are more common in people over 40.
They are also more common in women.
Smokers and people with high blood pressure are at higher risk for brain aneurysms.
Excessive alcohol consumption and drug use, particularly cocaine, are also associated with brain aneurysms.
What is the outlook after a ruptured brain aneurysm?
Ruptured brain aneurysms are fatal in about 50% of cases, according to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation.
About 15% of people with a ruptured aneurysm die before they get to hospital. Most deaths are due to rapid and massive brain damage from the initial bleeding.
Of those who survive, about two-thirds suffer from permanent neurological problems.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/what-is-a-brain-aneurysm-the-vessel-rupture-that-left-actor-tom-sizemore-in-a-critical-condition-12815880
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
