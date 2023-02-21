Tyler Perry shuts down rumors that actor Cassi Davis has died





Cassi Davis, an actor best known for starring in Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and its spin-off, The Paynes, is not dead, according to Tyler Perry. Perry himself shut down the rumors with an Instagram post on Feb. 20 showing a headline saying Davis had died aged 58 from lung cancer, along with the words This is a lie splashed across it. After receiving several calls from people giving me their condolences and I didn’t know what they were talking about, I was sent this article which is circulating, it captioned the post. I don’t know how she could have died and no one told me. So I called her and asked her if she was dead and she said no! Perry expressed outrage at the false story. Can whoever is responsible for this stop you please better be careful when talking about death on a child of God. This woman is loved by millions and you hurt a lot of people, he wrote. Cassi is living her best life with no worries, no worries, no social media and no drama. She is waiting to shoot the next season of House of Payne. Cassi Davis (left), as Aunt Bam, with Tyler Perry (right) in “Boo! A Madea Halloween” in 2016. Entertainment Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo Representatives for Perry told TODAY.com he had no additional comment beyond the Instagram caption. Palmer Williams Jr., who starred in Tyler Perrys House of Payne, also refuted reports of Davis’ death. Cassie Davis is NOT DEAD!!!!! he captioned a post on Instagram on February 19. She is very much alive, he said in a video. If you know the person responsible for spreading this rumour, tell them to stop, he added. Davis has appeared in several Perry projects, including as Ella and Aunt Bam in several “Madea” titles.

