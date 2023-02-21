Entertainment
Monday Motivation: 13 Mood-Boosting Songs to Energize Your Daily Commute
Monday motivation is in because the first day of the week is back to kick all of our ass, making it the perfect time to disconnect from the world and listen to SEVENTEEN mood-boosting songs during your commute hours. daily. As you set off to start your long week filled with stress and the like, this playlist of songs will ignite a fire in your soul and lift your spirits so that you have enough strength to work through the long hours ahead. Here’s our pick of some of SVT’s best bubbly tracks that will leave you transfused with joy.
Mood Boosting SEVENTEEN songs that keep you feeling uplifted
Just Do It by BSS
Ahead of our favorite special unit’s recent comeback debut, we’ve saved their digital debut single Do it who taught us to “kick life full of worries”, while advising us “you only live once so live well”. Keep walking without hesitation and be proud of who you are. Even though the indecisive and wavering world around you may not have supported you, Seungkwan, Hoshi, and DK are here to ignite your parry and feel confident.
Fights by BSS
It’s a proven fact now, BSS songs are the happiest pill you need to get through the day. The title track of the trio’s first official album greedily lays out the mundane routines we all follow as if a clock lives within us too. From a relatable perspective, the lyrics of the song even express how much greener the grass always seems on the other side, and even though we’re all just “zombies wearing headphones” at this point, so why not listen to the melody of Booseoksoon, especially they promise us “a day like the others… We will be there to sing it to you”. Keep fighting, BSS will keep cheering you on.
MANSAÉ
Go by Seungkwan (Record of Youth OST)
Much like the feel-good vibe of K-drama, Seungkwan’s OST is the boost you need today if you’re feeling down for not accomplishing what you set out to do. “Whatever you feel is going to be okay” – Remember that all of your feelings are valid, and while it’s okay not to be okay, there’s always a tomorrow. Your fears will challenge you every day, so build a buddy system around you that always motivates you instead of putting you down so you can have that extra support to lean on, and cry and laugh about your days with it.
Very Nice or Aju Nice
While the song is basically about “feeling good” or feeling butterflies in your stomach for your first love, the song’s approach and fast beats will have you banging your head on the energetic trumpets and feeling Ayu Nice in no time.
Go! by DK (Twenty-Five Twenty-One OST)
Even the K-drama starring Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Tae-ri, and others is one of the most heartfelt series that seriously talks about rebuilding your life by achieving your distant but big dreams. So when you feel like your “heart is pounding like it’s about to explode”, DK’s song guides you to “Put all those worried thoughts away” and get ready – “On your marks, get set, go, take -le, leave”. It’s not as difficult as things may seem right now, and the finish line is actually closer than you might expect.
Clap or Baksu
Having gained a fanbase all to himself, especially after MONSTA X’s Jooheon appeared on Produce X 101 as a mentor, the word ‘Baksu’, ie ‘Clap’ inspires you with an invigorating vivacity, like the dog itself. The initial electric guitar riff is enough to make you smile.
The band members encourage you to clap and resonate with positive force even “When you stain your white shirt (And then) / When you have no money on your metro card (sometimes like that) / Yeah, days like this when it starts raining right before you get home.” And if nothing works out for you, Seungkwan and DK’s bridge lyrics – “Be brave today / Get under the covers and shout out / Again” – will give you the strength to shout it out and not keep all your feelings bottled up.
Intrepid
The title is enough to convey the essential message. Starting the band’s 7th Mini Album, Heng: garage, his words express well what we wanted to achieve with this post “Monday Motivation”. “Remember the hurt / I was scared yesterday / Today nobody knows” – as we all carry with us the memories of our past injuries, every day is a new beginning and gives you the opportunity to start fresh and erase those fears – “New day, new night, new me born, new me / Break this wall, it won’t be scary today”
Don Quixote
Cheers by SVT leaders
Take the song belt of the group’s three unit leaders – S.Coups, Woozi and Hoshi – as your ultimate inspiration, if you can’t forget the harsh criticism you may have received in the past, and use them to the place to fuel your journey and prove everyone who has ever doubted you wrong.
TO HIT
Making for one of their most impactful choreographies to date, TO HITThe visuals of are quite similar to what your week ahead might look like – a hectic routine filled with endless tasks to complete. It will be your motivational anthem and help you stick to your schedule while probably even skipping a move or two.
Vacation
What are we all looking forward to after a hectic long week? Of course, a vacation. This track will fill you with a boost of positive energy as you consider your plans for the weekend.
Our dawn is warmer than the day
Amidst all the thrills of the adrenaline rush generated by the aforementioned songs on this playlist, let’s take it down a notch and conclude the fiery list of songs with a heartwarming embrace of this 2018 song from the 5th mini album of the band. You make my day. Each member’s soft vocals and suave rap portions make you feel safe and snug in their loving warmth.
SEVENTEEN is well known for releasing dozens of catchy tracks that instantly put you in a good mood. Listen to their discography on Spotify. Let us know in the comments if you have a favorite that always makes you happy and lifts your mood even in the toughest situations.

