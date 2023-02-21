Shah Rukh Khan’s favorite Bollywood scene? This iconic with Amitabh Bachchan





Image shared by a fan account. (courtesy: AshishG1988) New Delhi: Need a dose of Shah Rukh Khan to make your Monday less boring? I guess your wish just came true. The 57-year-old actor led an entertaining Ask SRK session today afternoon and left his fan a bit more in his head. During this session, in addition to talking about his wife and children, the superstar was also seen giving exam preparation tips to children and praising his female co-stars for their support during filming. romantic scenes. However, it was this particular tweet that got us hooked. Asked by a Twitter user about his favorite scene from a non-SRK movie, the superstar was quick to reply that he loved Amitabh Bachchan’s scene from Amar Akbar Anthony where he had said these dialogues, “Maine doh maara bhai par solid maara na.. (I knocked twice but those two knocks were solid)”. Shah Rukh was referring to an action scene from this 1977 film in which Amitabh Bachchan is housed inside the prison after having a fight sequence with Vinod Khanna, who plays a cop. See the tweet here. Mr Bachchan in Amar Akbar Anthony.Maine doh maara bhai by solid maara na’ https://t.co/tsCfiDBV5s Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023 For those who are curious, here is the scene that Shah Rukh Khan was talking about. For those who haven’t watched AAA, this is the stage @iamsrk was talking. https://t.co/CwF0h9MpBIpic.twitter.com/lLErpFMi4f Shefali (@DrShefali23) February 20, 2023 As soon as Shah Rukh Khan replied to the tweet, fans started dropping heart emojis, with many even speculating that Shah Rukh Khan’s favorite actor was indeed Amitabh Bachchan. An overview of some answers. I always knew @iamsrk Sir is one of the greatest #AmitabhBachchan@SrBachchan Mister’s fan boii and the way he idolizes #A capital B is one of the reasons why he opts for action films

Best Wishes Go Strong #Jawan this time #SRK in a dual role most likely Father-Son just like our idol did https://t.co/bb8xNVFiuO Arijit Bhattacharya#ABEFTeam (@Arijit30021470) February 20, 2023 Shah Rukh Khan Sahi bola sir

Aapne to ek hi maara

But gave it all

https://t.co/H2r6egUTK1 Johny Rider (@riderJohnyBaba) February 20, 2023 Just like the previous session, this time too, his wife Gauri Khan was part of the list of questions. A fan asked SRK, “What’s your secret to a good married life? #askSRK.” To this, the actor sweetly replied, “Gauri has the simplest heart and mind. She made us believe in the goodness of family and love.” SRK often answers questions related to Gauri or her children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam during #AskSRK sessions. Check out the recent Twitter exchange between Shah Rukh Khan and a fan below: Gauri has the simplest heart and mind. She just made us believe in the goodness of family and love https://t.co/nZV3CbGPxU Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023 A few questions about his latest commercially successful film Pathane were also requested. One of them was when Shah Rukh Khan was questioned about the scenes of Pathane he found the hardest part. The actor revealed, “The body shots…I was very shy and very cold!!” This time, the 57-year-old actor also decided to respond to reports that he owns some fancy and cool cars. When a user asked Shah Rukh Khan, what is your favorite car in your lineup? The car you would never sell?. The actor had the perfect line. He tweeted: Actually I don’t have any cool cars except Hyundai of course. All the luxury car social media posts I own are fake. FYI: the actor is also the Hyundai brand ambassador. After PathaneShah Rukh Khan will be seen alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in jawan. SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani Soak. Featured Video of the Day Sanjay Dutt’s Family Day

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/shah-rukh-khans-favourite-bollywood-scene-this-iconic-one-starring-amitabh-bachchan-3798994 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos