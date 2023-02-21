Actor Cassi Davis is alive, despite death hoax shared online

Claim: Actor Cassi Davis died in February 2023. Rating:

On February 19, 2023, a rumor spread through Facebook, YouTube and at least one article claiming that “House of Payne” star Cassi Davis had died after a battle with lung cancer. However, she was still alive. It was nothing more than a death hoax.

Additionally, we found no information that she had ever been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Besides her role as Ella Payne in “House of Payne”, Davis is also known for her character Aunt Bam in the “Madea” films.

In an Instagram post from fellow artist Tyler Perry, who created both ‘House of Payne’ and the ‘Madea’ movies, he said he spoke with Davis on the phone and confirmed she was both alive and full of jokes.

Perry wrote in the caption of the post, “I called her and asked her if she was dead and she said no!”

After receiving several calls from people offering me their condolences and I didn’t know what they were talking about, I was sent this circulating article. I don’t know how she could have died and no one told me. So I called her and asked her if she was dead and she said no! Can whoever is responsible for this stop you please better be careful when talking about death on a child of God. This woman is loved by millions and you hurt a lot of people. Cassi is living her best life with no worries, no worries, no social media and no drama. She is waiting to shoot the next season of House of Payne.

In the Instagram video, Perry referred to a screenshot of a death hoax post that read, “American actress Cassie [sic] Davis died of lung cancer at the age of 58.”

Perry said Davis told him this was at least the third or fourth time a death prank had used his name. She also joked that she thought she had “died more times than a cat”.

Alright I got these calls so I had to post what I didn’t want but I’m supposed to because of people calling me and crying. I get texts saying, like, “My condolences, Tyler.” I’m just like, “What’s going on?” They said, you know, “We heard Cassi was dead.” I’m like, “Cassi who?” “Cassi Davis. Miss Ella. ‘House of Payne.’ Aunt Bam.” I was like, uh, I just talked to her on the phone and she wasn’t dead but let me call her back. Anyway, I call him and I say, “Cassi, do you know about these death pranks?” She said, “Yes, Tyler. This is the third or fourth time this has happened, and people just gotta stop doing this.” I was like, “Yeah, you have to be careful when you talk about death on a child of God.” So, we started talking and in true Cassi fashion, she started cracking crazy jokes. I said, “Cassi, are you sure you’re not dead?” She said, “Well, I feel like I’m in heaven because these chicken wings I’m eating are so good. (laughs) So we talked about it for a minute.” She saw the article. Someone sent it to him. And in the article, I’m crying and Al Sharpton is at the funeral. And she said, “When I saw Al Sharpton was at my funeral, I tried to call him just to thank him.” (laughing) She also said she died more times than a cat. (laughing) She went on to say that when she really dies, no one will believe her. She will be like the boy who cried wolf, and the wolf ate his obituary. I mean, Cassi is hilarious. I assured him. I said, “Cassi don’t worry, when you die for real”, I know it’s crazy…it’s our sense of humor, “I said when you die for for real, I will make the official announcement.” She said, “Thank you, but I’m sure I’ll survive you.” (laughing) Then she asked if she could have the funeral at my pool. Let me tell you about Cassi and my swimming pool. Cassi will swim in my pool, and security will let her in, she’s just swimming, so I come back from my trip and go out into the backyard and she’s just in the pool. She’s like, “Damn, what are you doing here?” I say to myself: “This is my house! I live here!”

The rest of the video is available on Instagram.

We’ve already reported on other deadly hoaxes for celebrities such as Bruce Willis, Simon Cowell, Sylvester Stallone and Jaden Smith, all of which seemed to aim to trick readers into mistakenly installing malware on their devices. This could also have been the case with the Davis death hoax.