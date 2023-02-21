Alec Baldwin, Armourer Charges Downgraded – The Hollywood Reporter





The charges against Alec Baldwin and Rust gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was demoted, waiving a potential five-year prison sentence for the two in the Santa Fe case involving the shooting death of the film’s cinematographer. On Friday, the Santa Fe District Attorney officially downgraded the second of two charges, which included firearms enhancement. That charge, attorneys for Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed argued in a motion filed earlier this month, was based on New Mexico law passed after Halyna Hutchins died at Bonanza Creek Ranch in October 2021. The manslaughter charges remain in place, but the firearm enhancement of the second charge was dropped, eliminating a potential five-year prison sentence for both. They still face a charge of manslaughter which comes with a maximum of 18 months in prison. “To avoid further contentious distractions from Mr. Baldwin and his attorneys, the District Attorney and Special Counsel removed the firearms enhancement for the manslaughter charges in the death of Halyna Hutchins the Rust film set,” Heather Brewer, a spokeswoman for the New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney, said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “The Crown’s priority is ensuring justice, not getting billable hours for big city lawyers.” In response, Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney, Jason Bowles, said in a statement that the gunsmith’s legal team “applaud(s) the district attorney’s decision and it was the right decision, as far as ethically and substantively”. THR contacted Baldwin legal representation for comment. Charges were formally filed against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed on January 31, more than a year after Hutchins was shot and killed on the Rust film staged by a gun that fired a live bullet while in the hands of producer-actor Baldwin. This followed Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, who announced criminal charges against the two on January 19. Neither were arrested. Baldwin was charged by prosecutors as an actor and producer for Rust. Gutierrez-Reed was accused of being the gunsmith, the individual responsible for the guns and ammunition on a set, and the one who loaded the gun on the day of the shooting. By the time the formal charges were announced, prosecutors said Baldwin should have known that “the first rule of gun safety is never to point a gun at anyone you don’t intend. to fire”, and that he should also have assumed that the gun was loaded. with live rounds. The prosecutor’s office statement also noted that he neglected to complete “required firearms training before filming began,” even “after [Gutierrez-Reed] required more training. “This reckless deviation from known standards, practices and protocols directly caused the fatal shooting,” the statement said. “Baldwin acted with a willful disregard for the safety of others and in a manner that endangered other people.”

