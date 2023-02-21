Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam was allegedly manhandled during a music event at Chembur in Mumbai





Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam and his crew were reportedly roughed up during a music event at Chembur in Mumbai on Monday. A purported video circulating on social media shows the singer and his team descending from the stage when a few men abruptly pushed them, after which one of them fell off the stage to the side. “After the concert, I was coming down from the stage when a man held me back. Then he pushed Hari and Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on the steps. Rabbani could have died today if there was iron rods lying down. He was pushed in such a way…you can see it in the video…Even I was about to fall,” Sonu Nigam said according to YEARS. Following the dramatic events, the singer contacted the Chembur police station to file a complaint. On his complaint to the police, the singer said he filed a complaint so people would consider the consequences when trying to forcefully get a selfie or photos. A case was filed under IPC Articles 323 (penalty for willfully causing injury), 341 (undue coercion) and 337 (causing injury by an act endangering the life or personal safety of another) on the basis of singer Sonu Nigam’s complaint, police said. . DCP Hemrajsingh Rajput told reporters that the name of the accused is Swapnil Phaterpekar, believed to be the son of a local MP. The injured person was identified as Rabbani, he added. “I spoke to Sonuji. So far we have not found any such evidence. The defendant wanted to take a selfie or he may have been trying to get media attention… We would investigate further to determine the cause,” he said. said, as reportedYEARS. A similar accident happened recently when eight people were arrested by Oshiwara police in Mumbai after cricketer Prithvi Shaw’s friend Ashish Surendra Yadav complained about them. According to Yadav’s complaint, a gang of people attacked his car with baseball bats and then followed him and threatened him with bogus cases if they did not pay Rs 50,000. Prithvi Shaw was dining at a five-star hotel in Santacruz when the accused arrived and insisted on a selfie. Shaw took photos with two people, but the same group came back and asked for selfies with the other accused. Shaw declined this time, stating that he had come to eat with friends and wanted to be left alone. According to the complaint, when they insisted, Prithvi’s friend called the hotel manager and complained about them. (With ANI inputs) Also read: New earthquake hits Turkey-Syria border two weeks after disaster

