‘Hill Street Blues’ actress Barbara Bosson dies aged 83





Actress Barbara Bosson, nominated for multiple Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Fay Furillo in the acclaimed 1980s crime drama Hill Street Blues, has died. She was 83 years old. According to her son, director and producer Jesse Bochco, Bosson passed away peacefully on Saturday… [and] surrounded by her family and loved ones. No cause of death was given. Bosson was best known for her role in Hill Street Blues, for which she was nominated for a supporting drama actress Emmy in each of the show’s first five years. Furillo was introduced as Daniel J. Travantis’ difficult ex-wife, Captain Frank Furillo, but over the course of the series she became an advocate for the victims. She left Hill Street Blues at the start of its sixth season, after a dispute with show production company, MTM Enterprises, over her role and salary. Bosson lamented at the time that the new Season 6 executive and co-executive producers wanted to undo some of Furillos’ character development. Hill Street Blues was co-created by Bossons’ then-husband, the late prolific TV writer-producer Steven Bochco, who was fired from the show after its fifth season. Bosson and Bochco were married from 1970 to 1997 and had two children together. Although she acknowledged that she was cast as Furillo because of her relationship with Bochco, she mentioned in 1985 that it hurts… to believe that maybe all that was good was because of Steve. In a separate interview that year, Bosson also said that she initially stayed on Hill Street Blues after leaving Bochco because I wanted my career to be separate from hers. Bosson made her acting debut in the 1968 film Bullitt. Other roles include her Emmy-nominated turn as Assistant District Attorney Miriam Grasso in Murder One and Captain CZ Stern in the crime comedy Hooperman. She also had roles in shows such as Richie Brockelman, Private Eye, LA Law, Cop Rock and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, as well as films including The Last Starfighter. Born in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, Bosson is survived by her son, daughter, granddaughter and grandson.

