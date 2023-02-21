Breaking Bad actor remembers Bryan Cranston’s anger

breaking Bad Actor Larry Hankin remembers angering Bryan Cranston by shoving his lines. Aired on AMC from 2008 to 2013, breaking Bad starred Cranston as Walter White, a discouraged high school chemistry teacher diagnosed with terminal lung cancer who teams up with a former student, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), and turns to a life of crime. Over the years, the show has featured a number of memorable guest stars, including Hankin as junkyard owner Old Joe, who helps Walt and Jesse out of several sticky situations.

In a recent interview with CrackHankin remembers filming a breaking Bad scene where he kept forgetting his lines and angered Cranston. The actor also known for Seinfeld And Friends suffers from dyslexia and during the Season 5 scene where Old Joe explains the magnet, Hankin kept forgetting his lines and was scolded by Cranston, although director Michael Slovis provided Hankin with the comfort he needed to continue the scene and nail his lines. Read his full account of events below:

I did an episode of breaking Bad already, but I came back for a second one. I loved playing Old Joe. […] The second was where I sold them the magnet. I explained to them the magnet in the junkyard, and I continued to climb on my lines. I’m dyslexic, so it’s not easy for me to memorize scripts. For the auditions, it was fine, but when I had a lot of lines, it was hard. In this case, I simply forgot them. The director said, “Cut!”, and Bryan Cranston leaned over and whispered, “Remove your lines.” Then I got back on my lines. The director said, “Cut!” and Bryan said, “What’s wrong with you? Remember your lines. But that is useless, it makes the situation worse. I didn’t want to go through that a third time, so I walked out and asked to speak to the director. I said, “Bryan is giving me a hard time.” The director said: “Two things, Larry: one, all the actors step up to their lines, it happens. The second thing is we lose the light, so fuck Bryan and end this scene. I came back and never forgot my lines again. The director frightened the strength in me. I understand, however. Brian is a actor. He takes this stuff very seriously. I did not do it. I mean, it was important to me to do the job well, but I didn’t need to be an actor like a lot of other guys. That’s why it was good for me to get out. […] Now if someone wants me for a role and it’s easy enough, I’ll do it – like when they called me back to do The path. It was a small role, but I took over my lines and after a few takes, Vince Gilligan asked for a 10 minute break for me to write my lines. Come to think of it, maybe that’s why they never asked me to be sure You better call Saul.

Old Joe was one of Breaking Bad’s most memorable minor characters

Perfectly cast as Hankin, Old Joe was one of the most memorable minor characters to appear in breaking Bad. The owner of Rocker Salvage got his start in breaking Bad season 3 to help Walt and Jesse tear down their mobile meth lab RV. When DEA agent Hank Schrader arrives on the scene and attempts to enter the vehicle without a warrant, the savvy owner of Hankin’s scrapyard gets a chance to show off his surprisingly extensive legal knowledge.

Old Joe was also brought back for the breaking Bad Season 5 premiere to sell Walt, Jesse and Mike the powerful magnet they use to destroy Gus Fring’s laptop locked away in police evidence. The importance of old Joe was demonstrated once again when he returned to El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie to help Jesse get rid of the titular getaway car. However, Hankin was never invited back for You better call Saulwhich he attributes to the repeated forgetfulness of his lines.

In addition to Hankin as Old Joe, some breaking BadThe most memorable guest stars were Danny Trejo in Tortuga, Bill Burr in Kuby, and the late Robert Forster in Ed. Widely heralded as one of the best television dramas of all time, breaking Bad brilliantly balanced its guest stars by focusing on the gripping character arcs of Walt and Jesse. Despite little screen time, minor characters like Old Joe were still able to make their mark.

Source: Crack